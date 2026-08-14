Video: Go Inside the Designer Run for SOMETHING ROTTEN! at The Muny





SOMETHING ROTTEN! is coming to The Muny, and we have a look at its designer run for the production, offering an early glimpse of costumes, sets and staging before the show opens to audiences.

Something Rotten! is billed as an acclaimed musical mashup of Shakespeare and showbiz, described by The Muny as an outrageous comedy set in the Renaissance. The designer run footage gives audiences a preview of the visual world built for the production ahead of its official run.

Something Rotten stars Matt Doyle, Jacob Dickey, Will Burton, Bryonha Marie, Elizabeth Teeter, Lara Teeter, Adam Heller, Jen Cody, Gary Glasgow and DeMarius R. Copes. Also rounding out the cast are Lawrence Alexander, Matt Allen, Darien Crago, Aaron Patrick Craven, Kristen Smith Davis, Johnny Duvelson, Michael Harp, Sean Harrison Jones, Ryan Kasprzak, David Paul Kidder, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Spencer Davis Milford, Lizz Picini, Daniel Plimpton, Renée Reid, Allysa Shorte and Caitlin Stebelman . The company will be joined by the Muny Kids and Teens Youth Ensemble.

The show marks the Muny premiere of Something Rotten! and will run Aug. 17-23, serving as the final production of the theatre's 2026 season.

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