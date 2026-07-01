Review Roundup: CRAZYSEXYCOOL: THE TLC MUSICAL at Arena Stage

CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL is now officially open at Arena Stage. CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL is written and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, with choreography by Chloe O. Davis. The production is based on the music performed and recorded by TLC, tracing the story and legacy of one of the best-selling girl groups in music history, and stars Holli' Gabrielle Conway, Jade Milan, and Stoney B. Woods.

The world premiere runs at Arena Stage's Kreeger Theater in Washington, D.C. through August 9, 2026. See what the critics are saying about the production...

Mary Lincer, BroadwayWorld: Swifties, members of the Bey Hive, the TLC Army, and newbies to TLC's world will appreciate Kwei-Armah's and Arena Stage's joyous telling of the arc of this sisterhood of talented performers, who, like Judy Garland before and Taylor Swift after them, had to rise above the music industry's tendency to exploit female artists before admitting the equality of their excellence. You go, audiences.

Aidan O'Connor, Maryland Theatre Guide: “CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical” at Arena Stage wraps the human stories of three icons inside an insanely fun, nostalgic package. Though it has some bumps to work out, as a world premiere, it is in great shape. At a time when nostalgia for the 90s/00s is at an all time high, this production will only heighten that craze for those that see it. You’ll leave wanting to listen to “Waterfalls” while wearing your boldest, brightest colors (and rewatch old TLC performances).

Sherrita Wilkins, DC Theater Arts: CrazySexyCool transforms a catalog of beloved songs into a deeply human story about resilience, sisterhood, influence, and legacy. For one extraordinary evening, the women who inspired that story stood before us to affirm it themselves. And that may be Arena Stage’s greatest achievement — not simply reminding us why TLC mattered, but helping us understand why they still do.

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