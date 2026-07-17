Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 17, 2026- Go Inside THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW With Josh Rivera and More

Video: Tom Fletcher on Writing the Songs for PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

A new behind-the-scenes video has been released of Tom Fletcher discussing how he wrote the music for Paddington The Musical. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Billy Porter, Jerry Mitchell, and More Discuss How the AIDS Crisis Affected Broadway

by Stephi Wild

A new episode of the GLAAD-nominated documentary series FINDING FIRE ISLAND examines how the HIV/AIDS crisis united Broadway and Fire Island Pines, with reflections from Jerry Mitchell, Billy Porter, and others. Check out the video here.. (more...)