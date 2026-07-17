Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 17, 2026- Go Inside THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW With Josh Rivera and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 17, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 17, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you missed yesterday in the theatrical world. Jennifer Nettles opened up about her world premiere musical GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO, while Josh Rivera discussed his Broadway debut in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW. We also explored the growing concern about AI impersonating Broadway stars, and got exclusive insights from Sam Haft and director Jason Moore. Plus, Chrissy Metz dished about her & JULIET debut, and we're celebrating major milestones including SunMi Park's promotion to Principal Dancer at American Ballet Theatre. Read on for all the details!
But first...
|Coming Up
Sunday, July 19
Proof closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Video: Jennifer Nettles on GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO- 'Everything I Have Done Has Led Me to This Moment'
'She just kept haunting me and haunting me, this story... ' The woman doing the haunting is none other than Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo, brought to life onstage by the one and only Jennifer Nettles. Her world premiere musical is now running at Perelman Performing Arts Center, where it continues through Sunday August 2. The new musical features book, music and lyrics by Nettles, direction by Mary Zimmerman, and choreography by Austin Mccormick. Watch in this video as Nettles discusses the evolution of her new musical.
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Interview: Josh Rivera Talks Broadway Debut, Camp, and Finding the Heart of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
Josh Rivera is making his Broadway debut as Rocky in Roundabout Theatre Company's revival of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW. The screen star discusses Sam Pinkleton, finding Rocky's humanity, and why the cult classic still resonates today.
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AI Musicians Are Impersonating Broadway Stars. Why Won't Streamers Fix It?
AI-generated tracks cost effectively nothing to produce and pennies to distribute; parked on a recognizable name, they skim streams - and royalties - from fans and algorithmic playlists alike.
|Exclusive
by Josh Sharpe
We caught up with songwriter Sam Haft, who shared insights into writing songs for the hit series Hazbin Hotel, discussed the challenges of staging musical numbers that were written for animation, and his unique new musical, The Con.. (more...)
Exclusive Listen: Nathan Levy, Claire Kwon and More Sing 'Wildfire' From ALONE: THE CONCEPT ALBUM
by Chloe Rabinowitz
BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to the track 'Wildfire' from Alone: The Concept Album! The song features Nathan Levy, Michael Nigro, Claire Kwon and more. . (more...)
Exclusive: Jason Moore Talks Bringing Theatricality to the World of ELLE, Returning to AVENUE Q
by Josh Sharpe
We caught up with stage and screen director Jason Moore, who spoke about working on Prime Video's Elle, his theatrical directing style, and returning to direct Avenue Q decades after the original production.. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: Chrissy Metz on Making Her Broadway Debut in & JULIET and Kissing Joey Fatone
by Stephi Wild
Chrissy Metz visited THE TONIGHT SHOW to discuss her Broadway debut in & JULIET, revealing she never expected to find herself kissing NSYNC's Joey Fatone onstage. Check out the video here!. (more...)
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Video: Tom Fletcher on Writing the Songs for PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL
Video: Billy Porter, Jerry Mitchell, and More Discuss How the AIDS Crisis Affected Broadway
Video: Jordan Fisher & Nikki M. James Sing 'Suddenly Seymour' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
|Hot Photos
by Bruce Glikas
Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) visited the Tony Award winning Best Musical Schmigadoon! this week. Check out photos of Hannah with the company.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 7/16/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Broadway Sings to Launch Corporate Events Division
by Stephi Wild
Broadway Sings, the NYC concert series founded in 2012, announced a dedicated corporate events division, offering custom live performances with Broadway talent for galas, benefits, and donor events.. (more...)
The Cape Playhouse Reveals Summer Gala Honorees
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Bilezikian Family Foundation and the Forest Foundation will each receive The Cape Playhouse Honors Award at the iconic theater’s annual Gala, Spirit of Summer: Celebrating 99 Years of Theatre, Tradition, & Cape Cod Summers.. (more...)
Carbonell Awards Adds Two New Members to Board of Directors
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Gary Schweikhart, board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's Theatre & Arts Honors, revealed two new members to the nonprofit organization's Board of Directors.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Josh Sharpe
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton is getting a new box set album to commemorate its tenth anniversary. Titled Rise Up! Hamilton: The Anthology, the collection arrives on September 25. . (more...)
Two Actors Injured After Automation Failure at Arena Stage's CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL
by Joshua Wright
Two actors were injured during the July 14th performance of CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical at Arena Stage following an automation cue issue, the theater has confirmed.. (more...)
SunMi Park Promoted to Principal Dancer at American Ballet Theatre
by Stephi Wild
American Ballet Theatre announced the promotion of SunMi Park to Principal Dancer. ABT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe made the announcement on stage at the Metropolitan Opera House following a performance of SWAN LAKE.. (more...)
Meg Stalter Out of OH, MARY! Due to Bronchitis; Shuts Down Comedy Cellar Rumors
by Michael Major
Meg Stalter has revealed that she is 'very very sick' with Bronchitis, forcing her to miss performances in Oh, Mary! on Broadway. She also shuts down internet rumors that she was at the Comedy Cellar while missing the show.. (more...)
Drew Gehling Sets Final Performance in & JULIET on Broadway
by Michael Major
Drew Gehling will play his final performance as William Shakespeare in & Juliet on Broadway in August. After several years in the hit musical, the Waitress alum took to Instagram to announce that he will be taking his final bow.. (more...)
Going to the Theatre Might Keep Your Body Younger, Study Shows
by Michael Major
A new study has found that going to the theater may keep your body young. Taking part in cultural experiences might help slow a person's physiological aging.. (more...)
Don't Miss It: 10 Reasons to Catch JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Before Closing
by Sidney Paterra
Whether you've been planning to see it since opening night or are just discovering the production, here are 10 reasons why Joe Turner's Come and Gone deserves a spot on your Broadway calendar before the curtain falls. . (more...)
Danny Boyle's Film Adaptation of James Graham's INK Will Open the Venice International Film Festival
by Josh Sharpe
Ink, Danny Boyle's film version of the hit play from James Graham, will serve as the opening film at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival this September.. (more...)
Single Tickets on Sale For The Soraya's 2026-27 Season With Sutton Foster, Audra McDonald & More
by Stephi Wild
Single tickets are now on sale for The Soraya's 2026-27 season, a 44-performance lineup featuring eight debuts, including Sutton Foster, Snarky Puppy, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Audra McDonald, and the National Symphony Orchestra.. (more...)
Tiff Baira Takes Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Ahead of ALADDIN Debut
by Michael Major
You may have seen Tiff Baira as the host of the viral social media series Streethearts, but today you can find her on Broadway! Tune in to BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story as she takes us backstage at her Broadway debut in ALADDIN.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Ephraim Sykes
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"Say goodbye