"She just kept haunting me and haunting me, this story... I've always wanted to write a musical, so she just kept haunting me. Finally I brought it up to Adam [Zotovich], my love and my producer, and he said, 'Do you think she needs to sing?' And I said, 'I do. I think she wants to sing.' I thought, 'This is my story.'"

The woman doing the haunting is none other than Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo, brought to life onstage by the one and only Jennifer Nettles. Her world premiere musical is now running at Perelman Performing Arts Center, where it continues through Sunday August 2. The new musical features book, music and lyrics by Nettles, direction by Mary Zimmerman, and choreography by Austin Mccormick.

The power lies in her hands, one drop at a time. What began as a single act of self-defense ripples through Palermo, creating a cascade of casualties and inspiring a secret sisterhood. But the path to safety is never safe. Can Giulia Tofana save them all without losing herself?

How does Nettles see Giulia? "She's this fierce, earthy warrior woman, and that to me is the kind of character that I wanted to create for the world—to be able to see women with agency through history. I call it the hidden half of history... If I were to write a character, this is my version of Maximus from Gladiator."

The company, which features Nettles in the title role (Giulia), also includes Matthew Amira (Carlo), Quentin Earl Darrington (Cardinale), Emily Fink (Maria), Bre Jackson (La Capitana), Andrew Kober (Pietro), Aubrey Matalon (Renata), Christopher M. Ramirez (Governatore), Didi Romero (Duchessa), Jessica Rush (Standby for Giulia and Duchessa), Jamila Sabares-Klemm (Ensemble), Naomi Serrano (Vitoria), Sam Simahk (Father Paolo) and Maya Sistruck (Ensemble). Kim Onah and Kaleb Wells serve as understudies.

"Everything I have done up until this moment has led me to be able to do this," she added. "I couldn't have done this if I hadn't been in the shows I've been in, if I hadn't done TV and film, if I hadn't spent all the years I did as a writer honing my craft. I wouldn't have been ready for this."

Watch in this video as she chats more about the evolution of her new musical.

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