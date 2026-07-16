Don't Miss It: 10 Reasons to Catch JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Before Closing

Broadway audiences have just a little time left to experience one of the season's most acclaimed revivals. August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone is now in its final weeks of performances, bringing together an extraordinary cast led by Taraji P. Henson, Cedric the Entertainer, Joshua Boone, and Ruben Santiago-Hudson under the direction of Debbie Allen. The revival will take its final bow at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on July 26, 2026.

Whether you've been planning to see it since opening night or are just discovering the production, here are 10 reasons why this powerful revival deserves a spot on your Broadway calendar before the curtain falls.

1. It's One of August Wilson's Greatest Masterpieces

Even among Wilson's celebrated American Century Cycle, Joe Turner's Come and Gone is often considered one of his richest, most poetic works. If you've only experienced Fences or The Piano Lesson, this is a chance to discover another essential chapter in his legacy. Learn more about the American Century Cycle.

2. Taraji P. Henson's Long-Awaited Broadway Debut

After decades of acclaimed work in film and television, Taraji P. Henson finally makes her Broadway debut as Bertha Holly. It's the kind of milestone theater fans may look back on years from now and wish they had seen live.

3. See a Whole New Side of Cedric the Entertainer

Audiences already know Cedric primarily as a comedian, but he really shows off his acting chops in this play. His understated performance as Seth Holly reveals an impressive dramatic presence and chemistry with Henson.

4. Ruben Santiago-Hudson Gives a Masterclass in Wilson

The Tony Award-winning actor brings extraordinary warmth, wisdom, and mystery to Bynum Walker. His performance earned him a 2026 Tony nomination which he talks about in full here. "I'm with a man who I spent almost three decades with in his work, you know? I want to represent him. Though he's not here in the flesh, want to represent him in the spirit," he explained. "To get these kind of roles now, to age, to grow old with August is a wonderful treat. It's a pleasure. And I hope there's more!"

5. Joshua Boone Delivers a Career-Defining Performance

As Herald Loomis, Boone carries one of August Wilson's most demanding roles. His emotional journey—from haunted silence to spiritual liberation—is the heart of the evening, and many critics singled him out as one of the production's standout performances.

6. Debbie Allen Brings New Life to a Classic

The one and only Debbie Allen directs this revival with a balance of realism, humor, music, and spirituality, introducing a new generation to August Wilson. "I love the language of this play. I love the storytelling, the character." Watch as she tells us more about her process.

7. It's a Rare Chance to Experience August Wilson on Broadway

Wilson's plays don't arrive on Broadway every season. Seeing one performed by an all-star cast is an increasingly rare opportunity. The last August Wilson production was the 2022 revival of The Piano Lesson.

8. The Ensemble Is Exceptional

Beyond the headline names, the production boasts a remarkable supporting cast. Maya Boyd, Nimene Sierra Wureh, Tripp Taylor, Abigail C. Onwunali, Bradley Stryker, and the entire company create a lived-in community that makes the boardinghouse feel authentic.

9. Its Themes Feel Surprisingly Timely

Though set in 1911, the play's exploration of identity, migration, community, healing, and finding one's place in America feels remarkably contemporary. It's a story that continues to resonate more than a century after it's set.

10. The Critics Agreed That It's Not to Be Missed

Joe Turner's Come and Gone was one of the best-reviewed plays of the season. Check out what the critics had to say!

Get your tickets to Joe Turner's Come and Gone before its final Broadway performance on July 26!