Drew Gehling Sets Final Performance in & JULIET on Broadway

Drew Gehling will play his final performance as William Shakespeare in & Juliet on Broadway in August. After two years in the hit musical, the Waitress alum took to Instagram to announce that he will be taking his final bow on August 2.

"So much to love about this wonderful show and experience," Gehling said on Instagram. "I’ll take a little bit of Verona everywhere I go."

The post received comments from stars like Betsy Wolfe and James Monroe Iglehart, who have both starred in the musical alongside Gehling, congratulating him on his run.

"It’s so special," Wolfe said. "I’m so happy to have been in Verona with you…. And Paris….. and on a check floor with you again."

"You are a LEGEND! So honored I got to share the stage with you," Iglehart commented.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name.

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