Video: Jordan Fisher & Nikki M. James Sing 'Suddenly Seymour' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS





Watch a video clip of Jordan Fisher and Nikki M. James performing "Suddenly Seymour" in Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors. The new clip comes as the pair enters their final weekend in the hit musical, taking their last bow on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

The duo, who first joined the production in March, will be succeeded by Betsy Wolfe and Ethan Slater on Tuesday, July 21. Little Shop of Horrors is now in its seventh smash year at the Westside Theatre. Tickets are on sale now through January 23, 2028.

Continuing in the cast are Drama Desk nominee Claybourne Elder (HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” Company) as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Tony nominee Reg Rogers (The Dazzle, Merrily We Roll Along) as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as The Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, alongside Teddy Yudain, Weston Chandler Long, Mecca Hicks, Jeff Sears, Aveena Sawyer, Christopher Swan, Alloria Frayser, Chani Maisonet, Johnny Newcomb, Jon Hoche, Jonothon Lyons, and Noel MacNeal.

Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).

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