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Photos: Hannah Waddingham Visits SCHMIGADOON! on Broadway

See photos of the Ted Lasso star with Ann Harada, Isabelle McCalla and more.

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Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) visited the Tony Award winning Best Musical Schmigadoon! this week. Check out photos of Hannah with the company.

Based on the Apple TV series, Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who find themselves trapped in a magical town where life unfolds like a Golden Age musical. To escape, they must discover true love.

The cast also features Ana GasteyerAnn HaradaBrad OscarIsabelle McCallaIvan HernandezMaulik PancholyMax ClaytonMcKenzie Kurtz, and Ayaan Diop.

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