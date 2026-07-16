Photos: Hannah Waddingham Visits SCHMIGADOON! on Broadway

Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) visited the Tony Award winning Best Musical Schmigadoon! this week. Check out photos of Hannah with the company.

Based on the Apple TV series, Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who find themselves trapped in a magical town where life unfolds like a Golden Age musical. To escape, they must discover true love.

The cast also features Ana Gasteyer, Ann Harada, Brad Oscar, Isabelle McCalla, Ivan Hernandez, Maulik Pancholy, Max Clayton, McKenzie Kurtz, and Ayaan Diop.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...