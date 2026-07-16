Danny Boyle's Film Adaptation of James Graham's INK Will Open the Venice International Film Festival

Ink, Danny Boyle's film version of the hit play from James Graham, will serve as the opening film at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival this September. The world premiere will take place on Wednesday 2 September 2026 in the Sala Grande at the Palazzo del Cinema.

Academy and BAFTA award-winning Danny Boyle (28 Years Later, Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire) directs Ink, which is based on the Tony-nominated play by multi-Olivier award-winning playwright and screenwriter James Graham. Graham has written the screenplay. The movie stars Jack O'Connell, Guy Pearce, and Claire Foy. O’Connell plays THE SUN editor Larry Lamb with Pearce as Rupert Murdoch. Foy is Jules Davies.

Ink tells the story of a brash young Rupert Murdoch as he seeks to transform the fortunes of British tabloid newspaper The Sun alongside editor Larry Lamb. The play made its debut at the Almedia Theatre in 2017 before transferring to the West End and eventually Broadway in 2019. The Broadway production garnered two Tony Awards for Best Featured Actor in a Play (Bertie Carvel) and Best Lighting Design of a Play (Neil Austin).

Danny Boyle produces with Tessa Ross (Conclave, The Iron Claw, Zone of Interest) and Michael Ellenberg (The Morning Show, Pachinko.) INK reunites Boyle and Ross following their collaboration on Slumdog Millionaire. Tracey Seaward (The Two Popes, Philomena, Pistol) also produces. Anna Marsh, Ron Halpern, Joe Naftalin (of STUDIOCANAL), Tonia Davis, Zoe Edwards, James Graham, Sudie Smyth (of STUDIOCANAL) are EPs.

STUDIOCANAL fully financed the film. STUDIOCANAL will release INK theatrically in their territories of Italy, the UK, France, Germany, Poland. Benelux, Australia and NZ. INK will be released in Italy - in cinemas - by Lucky Red.

Alwin H. Küchler (Steve Jobs) is DOP, Gareth Pugh & Carson McColl (28 Years Later) are Production & Costume Designers, Fin Oates (How to Have Sex, Warfare) is Editor, Gail Stevens & Rebecca Farhall (28 Years Later) cast the film, music by Daniel Pemberton.

James Graham is an award-winning screenwriter and playwright, whose recent work includes Dear England (National Theatre of GB and West End), which won the Olivier Award for Best Play in 2024. Other theatre work includes This House, Punch (coming to the West End and Broadway later in 2025), Best of Enemies, Tammy Faye, Labour of Love, which won the Olivier Award for Best Comedy.

As a director, Danny Boyle is known for such movies as Trainspotting and its sequel, Slumdog Millionaire, 127 Hours, Steve Jobs, and several films in the 28 Days Later franchise. He has also directed for the theater, including productions at the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Old Vic, and the Royal National Theatre.

James Graham photo credit: Bruce Glikas

Danny Boyle photo credit: Walter McBride

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