Two Actors Hospitalized After Automation Failure at Arena Stage's CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL

Two actors were injured during the July 14th performance of CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical at Arena Stage following an automation cue issue, the theater has confirmed.

According to Arena Stage, the actors were tended to by an onsite fire marshal and then accompanied by Arena staff to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. The remainder of the performance was cancelled, and patrons were released.

"Arena Stage takes cast, crew, and patron safety very seriously, and their well-being is our top priority," the theater said in a statement. Out of caution, the July 15th performance was also cancelled.

All ticketholders for both performances have been contacted to arrange an exchange to an alternative performance date or request a refund. "We thank our audiences for their patience and understanding," the statement continued.

The identities and conditions of the injured actors have not been released.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...