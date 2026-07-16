Two Actors Hospitalized After Automation Failure at Arena Stage's CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL
Performances on July 14 and 15 were cancelled following the incident.
Two actors were injured during the July 14th performance of CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical at Arena Stage following an automation cue issue, the theater has confirmed.
According to Arena Stage, the actors were tended to by an onsite fire marshal and then accompanied by Arena staff to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. The remainder of the performance was cancelled, and patrons were released.
"Arena Stage takes cast, crew, and patron safety very seriously, and their well-being is our top priority," the theater said in a statement. Out of caution, the July 15th performance was also cancelled.
All ticketholders for both performances have been contacted to arrange an exchange to an alternative performance date or request a refund. "We thank our audiences for their patience and understanding," the statement continued.
The identities and conditions of the injured actors have not been released.
Written and directed by Olivier Award nominee Kwame Kwei-Armah and choreographed by Chloe O. Davis, CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical puts the rise, resilience, and rhythm of the four-time Grammy Award-winning best-selling female group of all time center stage. The world premiere runs June 12 – August 9, 2026, in Arena Stage's Kreeger Theater. Read the reviews for the production.