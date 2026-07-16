Exclusive Listen: Nathan Levy, Claire Kwon and More Sing 'Wildfire' From ALONE: THE CONCEPT ALBUM

BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to the track 'Wildfire' from Alone: The Concept Album! The song features Nathan Levy (& Juliet) as Jack, Michael Nigro ("The Sound of Music: Live!" - NBC) as Ryan, Claire Kwon (Maybe Happy Ending) as Mia, and Cassidy Sledge (Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty Sided Tavern - Off-Broadway) as Kelly along with the studio ensemble cast: Rachel Arianna, Natalie Pereira, Amanda Gabriel, Harrison O'Callaghan, Jonah Ruderman, John Ertman, and Patrick B. Phillips.

The new musical Alone will release its concept album on August 7, 2026. Penned by emerging songwriting duo John Ertman and Joseph Mathusek, Alone: The Concept Album features a rotating ensemble of Broadway performers – including Taylor Iman Jones, Linedy Genao, Zachary Noah Piser. Principal characters are played by different performers on each track. This is to underscore the album’s core mission: to reflect the material's far-reaching resonance across America's diverse communities, where themes of autonomy, friendship, and resilience hit home for audiences everywhere.

At its heart, Alone is a coming-of-age tale set against the backdrop of a tight-knit small town. The story centers on Mia, a young woman chafing under her overprotective mother's watchful eye and yearning for control over her own path. When what appears to be an unexpected pregnancy upends her world following a summer romance gone awry, Mia and her closest high school friends find themselves at the epicenter of vicious local gossip. What unfolds is a raw, heartfelt journey of self-discovery, as Mia grapples with the complexities of impending adulthood, the sting of judgment, and the unbreakable bonds that define true independence.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...