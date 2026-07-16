Meg Stalter Out of OH, MARY! Due to Bronchitis; Shuts Down Comedy Cellar Rumors

Meg Stalter has revealed that she is "very very sick" with Bronchitis, forcing her to miss performances in Oh, Mary! on Broadway this week. The Emmy nominee took to Instagram to state that she is "so sad" to be missing performances this week, hoping to be back in the show this weekend.

"I'm so sad to have missed [Oh, Mary!] shows this week as I'm very very sick with Bronchitis (we are hoping not pneumonia!!) Thank you so much for the incredible [Hannah Solow] and [Jackie Sanders] who are worlds most talented and have stepped in to give you the BEST SHOW!!"

Solow, who is currently playing Mary's Chaperone, stepped in as Mary Todd Lincoln, with Sanders making her debut as Mary's Chaperone.

Stalter went on to shut down rumors that she was at the Comedy Cellar while missing the show, after a thread on Reddit said she was "just hanging" at the NYC comedy club on Wednesday night.

"There's a whole thread on Reddit I guess about how people think I was at the comedy cellar and I'd just like to go on record saying I was not at the comedy cellar. I'm very sick and have no voice but doing everything I can to be back in the shows this weekend. love you forever stop saying I was at the comedy cellar please."

In the social media post, the Hacks star shared photos of her "drinking pedialyte and on a lot of medication," she commented.

Earlier this month, Stalter joined the cast of the hit Broadway comedy with Barrett Foa and Ryo Kamibayash, alongside continuing cast members Phillip James Brannon and Bianca Leigh.

Written by 2025 Tony Award winning original star Cole Escola, and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record thirteen times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.

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