Video: HADESTOWN Star Marley Fenton Performs 'If It's True'





The National Theatre has released a new performance video of Marley Fenton singing "If It's True" as Orpheus in the West End production of Hadestown.

Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Hadestown features music, lyrics, and book by Anaïs Mitchell and is directed by Rachel Chavkin. The acclaimed musical intertwines the mythic love stories of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone in a tale of love, sacrifice, and hope.

The production is currently playing at London's Lyric Theatre and is booking through June 2027.

The performance arrives ahead of the theatrical release of Hadestown: The Musical, the live-captured West End production, which opens in theaters across North America on July 24, 2026. A UK release will follow at a later date. Filmed in London by director Brett Sullivan (Steam Motion and Sound), the feature stars the five original Broadway principals: Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Tony Award winner André De Shields as Hermes, Amber Gray as Persephone, Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, and Patrick Page as Hades, alongside members of the West End company.

Written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown has become a global phenomenon, earning eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, as well as the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The stage production is currently in its seventh year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre and its third year in London's West End, following its original 2018 engagement at The National Theatre. The musical has also toured extensively across North America and has been produced internationally in South Korea, Australia, and the Netherlands.

Originally conceived by Mitchell as an indie theater project before evolving into a concept album, Hadestown blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to retell the intertwined myths of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone. Under Chavkin's direction, the musical has become one of the defining theatrical successes of the past decade, inviting audiences on a journey to the underworld and back through a story of love, sacrifice, and hope.

The live capture marks the first in a planned series of Broadway stage productions to be released theatrically through Bleecker Street's event cinema division Crosswalk and LD Entertainment, following the success of Waitress in 2023 and Crosswalk's recent release of Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience.

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