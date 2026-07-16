Going to the Theatre Might Keep Your Body Younger, Study Shows

A new study has found that going to the theater may help keep your body young. Taking part in cultural experiences might help slow a person's physiological aging – the process in which your cells, tissues, and organs can start aging faster for some people than others.

A new study published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health states that theatergoing, along with going to the movies or a museum, could contribute to the body's well-being.

“Cultural engagement has been associated with well-being and various health outcomes and, importantly, it is modifiable,” Yusuke Matsuyama, PhD, DDS said to Medical News Today. “I recently began studying physiological aging and therefore became interested in cultural engagement as a potential determinant.”

In conclusion, research shows that participants who attended a cultural event around every few months had a physiological age of about 66.9 years, which is lower than those who attend less.

“For example, those people who are out on the town to see theater or appreciate other cultural events. We know that cognitive stimulation and social engagement lead to better physiologic aging, so this makes sense that it would be protective for these adults as they age," Anna Chodos, MD, MPH added.

Researchers maintain that this is an observational study, especially since healthier and more mobile people are more likely to attend.

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