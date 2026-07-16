Video: JUST IN TIME Star Jeremy Jordan Performs 'Mack the Knife'





A new performance video from Broadway's Just in Time has been released, featuring two-time Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan performing Bobby Darin's signature hit, "Mack the Knife." Watch the video!

Jordan stars as the legendary entertainer in Just in Time, the new Broadway musical chronicling Darin's meteoric rise from teen idol to international superstar. Directed and developed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, the production transforms the theater into an intimate nightclub setting, immersing audiences in Darin's world through his greatest hits and the story behind his remarkable career.

Along with "Mack the Knife," the musical features beloved songs including "Beyond the Sea," "Splish Splash," and "Dream Lover," celebrating the music that made Darin one of the defining performers of his era.

Two-time Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan most recently starred in The Great Gatsby on Broadway. He earned Tony nominations for Newsies and Bonnie & Clyde, and his additional stage credits include American Son, Waitress, Rock of Ages, and Little Shop of Horrors. On screen, he is known for Supergirl, Smash, The Flash, and the film adaptation of The Last Five Years. He currently stars as Bobby Darin in Just in Time on Broadway.

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