Tiff Baira Takes Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Ahead of ALADDIN Debut

You may have seen Tiff Baira as the host of the viral social media series Streethearts, but today you can find her on Broadway! Tune in to BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story as she takes us backstage at her Broadway debut in a one night only walk on in Aladdin.

Tiff stars in the viral series Take Me Out, featuring impromptu first dates with both everyday singles and celebrity guests, along with Street Hearts and it’s spin-off Love Train, which bring matchmaking to life by pairing strangers across New York City’s streets and subways in real time.

In 2021, she added author to her resume with her book Modern Dating For Dummies, a friendly guide to getting the most out of contemporary dating without ending up as a cautionary tale in the next catfishing documentary on your favorite streaming service.

Aladdin has hosted a series of celebrity walk-ons throughout its run on Broadway, most recently Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh, stars of the hit Hulu comedy series Deli Boys. Other past guests include The Golden Bachelorette star, Joan Vassos, along with Whoopi Goldberg, James Corden, and Stitch.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...