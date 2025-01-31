News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 31, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 31, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jan. 31, 2025
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 31, 2025 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 31, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Sunday, February 2
Cult of Love closes on Broadway
Left on Tenth closes on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 31, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 31, 2025 Image

Exclusive: How Kait Kerrigan & Nathan Tysen Worked Together to Create THE GREAT GATSBY
by Joey Mervis
Writing a Broadway show doesn't happen overnight. In the case of The Great Gatsby, it took years to create the musical's book and score, as writers Kait Kerrigan (book) and Nathan Tysen (lyrics), along with their collaborator Jason Howland (music), can attest.



 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 31, 2025 Image

Video: Inside Opening Night of ENGLISH on Broadway
by Joey Mervis
The best of Broadway gathered at the Todd Haimes Theatre last week to celebrate opening night of English- Sanaz Toossi's Pulitzer Prize-winning play English, directed by Knud Adams



 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 31, 2025 Image

Video: Stewart F. Lane Unpacks the History of the Iconic Palace Theatre
by Joey Mervis
Broadway-lovers know that the legendary Palace Theatre has gone through quite a transformation over the last several years. But what happened at the Palace before now?Stewart F. Lane is taking readers behind the curtain in It Happened at The Palace- your all-access pass to the epic saga of one of the most famous theatres in the world.

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 31, 2025 Image

Meet the New Stars of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Elizabeth Gillies & Milo Manheim
by Sidney Paterra
Little Shop of Horrors is getting a new Audrey and Seymour in February!  Elizabeth Gillies will make her first return to the New York Stage in over 16 years alongside Milo Manheim, who makes his New York musical debut. How will they fare as the iconic character? Check out some highlights of past performances here!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 31, 2025 Image

HADESTOWN to Be Filmed in London With Original Broadway Stars
by Stephi Wild
The upcoming West End production of Hadestown will be filmed live at the Lyric Theatre across three performances, next month. The production will star the original Broadway cast!. (more...

Daphne Rubin-Vega, Khris Davis & More Join Free Shakespeare in the Park's TWELFTH NIGHT
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Public Theater has revealed additional cast and the production dates ahead of this summer’s production of TWELFTH NIGHT. See who is staring and learn how to attend.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 31, 2025 Image

Sophie Carmen-Jones Will Join CHICAGO on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway production of Chicago will welcome Sophie Carmen-Jones in the role of “Velma Kelly” beginning Monday, February 10. Learn more about her here!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 31, 2025 Image

Video: Adam Lambert Celebrates His Birthday at CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
by Stephi Wild
Last night, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club and Pride Live/Stonewall National Monument Visitors Center celebrated GRAMMY Award nominee Adam Lambert’s birthday with a special curtain call. Check out a video here!. (more...

Video: Can You Guess the Answers to These Broadway Debut JEOPARDY Questions?
by Josh Sharpe
Last night, one of the popular Jeopardy! categories was 'Broadway Debuts.' Several clues were given to the contestants to test their knowledge of the Broadway debuts of major stars of the stage. Guess the answers to the clues now!. (more...)

Video: THE LION KING AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL Trailer with Heather Headley, Nathan Lane, & More
by Josh Sharpe
Disney has debuted the first trailer for The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, a concert experience filmed at the legendary Los Angeles venue in 2024. The concert celebrating the enduring legacy of “The Lion King” comes to Disney+ on Friday, February 7, 2025.  . (more...)

Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo Perform 'Only With You' From NINE
by Michael Major
Ramin Karimloo has released a video of himself singing 'Only You' from Nine the Musical. The video also features Melissa James, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, and Zizi Strallen. . (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 31, 2025 Image

Kate Shindle

Other birthdays on this date include:
Kerry Washington
Justin Timberlake
Anthonly LaPaglia 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 31, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 31, 2025 Image

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Nobody else is gonna put it right for me.
Nobody but me is gonna change my story."

- Matilda the Musical


 



Videos