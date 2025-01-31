Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 31, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 31, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, February 2

Cult of Love closes on Broadway

Left on Tenth closes on Broadway

Video: Stewart F. Lane Unpacks the History of the Iconic Palace Theatre

by Joey Mervis

Broadway-lovers know that the legendary Palace Theatre has gone through quite a transformation over the last several years. But what happened at the Palace before now?Stewart F. Lane is taking readers behind the curtain in It Happened at The Palace- your all-access pass to the epic saga of one of the most famous theatres in the world.

Meet the New Stars of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Elizabeth Gillies & Milo Manheim

by Sidney Paterra

Little Shop of Horrors is getting a new Audrey and Seymour in February! Elizabeth Gillies will make her first return to the New York Stage in over 16 years alongside Milo Manheim, who makes his New York musical debut. How will they fare as the iconic character? Check out some highlights of past performances here!. (more...)

HADESTOWN to Be Filmed in London With Original Broadway Stars

by Stephi Wild

The upcoming West End production of Hadestown will be filmed live at the Lyric Theatre across three performances, next month. The production will star the original Broadway cast!. (more...)

Daphne Rubin-Vega, Khris Davis & More Join Free Shakespeare in the Park's TWELFTH NIGHT

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Public Theater has revealed additional cast and the production dates ahead of this summer’s production of TWELFTH NIGHT. See who is staring and learn how to attend.. (more...)

Sophie Carmen-Jones Will Join CHICAGO on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway production of Chicago will welcome Sophie Carmen-Jones in the role of “Velma Kelly” beginning Monday, February 10. Learn more about her here!. (more...)

Video: Adam Lambert Celebrates His Birthday at CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB

by Stephi Wild

Last night, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club and Pride Live/Stonewall National Monument Visitors Center celebrated GRAMMY Award nominee Adam Lambert’s birthday with a special curtain call. Check out a video here!. (more...)

Video: Can You Guess the Answers to These Broadway Debut JEOPARDY Questions?

by Josh Sharpe

Last night, one of the popular Jeopardy! categories was 'Broadway Debuts.' Several clues were given to the contestants to test their knowledge of the Broadway debuts of major stars of the stage. Guess the answers to the clues now!. (more...)

Video: THE LION KING AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL Trailer with Heather Headley, Nathan Lane, & More

by Josh Sharpe

Disney has debuted the first trailer for The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, a concert experience filmed at the legendary Los Angeles venue in 2024. The concert celebrating the enduring legacy of “The Lion King” comes to Disney+ on Friday, February 7, 2025. . (more...)

Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo Perform 'Only With You' From NINE

by Michael Major

Ramin Karimloo has released a video of himself singing 'Only You' from Nine the Musical. The video also features Melissa James, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, and Zizi Strallen. . (more...)

Kate Shindle

Other birthdays on this date include:

Kerry Washington

Justin Timberlake

Anthonly LaPaglia

