Video: THE LION KING AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL Trailer with Heather Headley, Nathan Lane, & More

Disney has debuted the first trailer for The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, a concert experience filmed at the legendary Los Angeles venue in 2024. The concert celebrating the enduring legacy of “The Lion King” comes to Disney+ on Friday, February 7, 2025.

This live-to-film concert experience includes epic performances with a 70-person orchestra, a troupe of skillful dancers, state-of-the-art projection mapping images, and the Broadway show’s award-winning costumes and puppetry giving viewers across the globe a front row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world of “The Lion King.”

In honor of “The Lion King’s” 30th Anniversary, the Hollywood Bowl transformed into the Pride Lands for an immersive concert event featuring a reunion of the original voice cast alongside performances by cast members of the iconic Broadway show. Starring Lebo M, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Jason Weaver, Ernie Sabella, Billy Eichner, and stage musical alumni Heather Headley and Bradley Gibson, with special guests North West and EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, this music event celebrates 30 years of this Oscar and Tony Award-winning global phenomenon that has been brought to life through animation, the Broadway stage, live action and beyond.