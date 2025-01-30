Sophie Carmen-Jones Will Join CHICAGO on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broadway production of Chicago will welcome Sophie Carmen-Jones in the role of “Velma Kelly” beginning Monday, February 10 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Most recently, Sophie Carmen-Jones appeared as Nini in Moulin Rouge! West End: Nini in Moulin Rouge! (original cast), Francine in Jersey Boys, Viva Forever! (original cast), Wicked, We Will Rock You. UK Tour: Velma Kelly in Chicago. Television: “One Day” (Netflix), “Dark Money” (BBC), “Cleaning Up” (ITV), “White Gold” (BBC), “Unforgotten” (ITV). Film: The Kiss of The Spider Woman, The Little Mermaid, Death on the Nile, Cinderella, Rocketman, Cats, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast. @sophiecarmenjones

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Erika Jayne as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Nakiya Peterkin as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, David Bushman, John Michael Fiumara, Jeff Gorti, Chelsea James, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Mikayla Renfrow, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.