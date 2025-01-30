Meet the New Stars of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Elizabeth Gillies & Milo Manheim

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Little Shop of Horrors is getting a new Audrey and Seymour in February! Elizabeth Gillies will make her first return to the New York Stage in over 16 years alongside Milo Manheim, who makes his New York musical debut. How will they fare as the iconic characters? Check out some highlights of past performances below!

Manheim is best known for his starring role as Zed in Disney’s movie musical franchise ZOMBIES. Most recently, Manheim starred in the Deaf West stage production of Green Day’s American Idiot, which broke records by becoming the Los Angeles Mark Taper Forum’s highest-selling show of all time. Manheim also starred in the Paramount+ YA drama series “School Spirits”. He performed in 15 musicals with Liza Monjauze Productions, including Rent, Footloose, Tommy, A Chorus Line, Gypsy, and Spring Awakening. Manheim also performed in the original musical Generation Me at NYMF, for which he won the 2017 NYMF Award of Excellence for Best Leading Actor. The following year he came in second place in the 27th season of ABC's “Dancing with The Stars.”

Milo sings "Someday" from Zombies:

Milo sings "Beauty and the Beast" in Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.:

Milo sings "Can We Make This Work" from Journey to Bethlehem:

Gillies most recently starred as Fallon Carrington in the popular Netflix series, “Dynasty”. Gillies made her Broadway debut at age 15 in Jason Robert Brown's musical 13, originating the role of Lucy. She later became a household name as Jade West on the hit Nickelodeon series, “Victorious”. After “Victorious”, Liz starred and sang alongside Denis Leary in the FX comedy series, “Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll”. Beyond her acting career, Gillies is a passionate singer and musician with two records to her name alongside longtime friend and collaborator Seth MacFarlane and two new singles released in 2024.

Liz sings "I Miss the Mountains" from Next to Normal:

Liz sings "Driver's License" on Dynasty:

Liz sings "Give It Up!" with Ariana Grande on Victorious: