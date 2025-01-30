Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo Perform 'Only With You' From NINE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ramin Karimloo has released a video of himself singing "Only You" from Nine the Musical. He will lead Hope Mill Theatre’s new concert version of the musical for two performances only at Lowry, on Saturday 1st & Sunday 2nd February 2025.

The video also features Melissa James, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, and Zizi Strallen.

Joining the previously announced Karimloo as Guido Contini in the concert will be Ruthie Henshall (Chicago, Billy Elliot) as Liliane la Fleur, Amber Davies (Pretty Woman, Back to the Future) as Stephanie, Josefina Gabrielle (Les Miserables, Oklahoma!) as Guido's Mother, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (HEX, Cinderella) as Luisa, Melissa James (Moulin Rouge, Gypsy) as Claudia, Danielle Steers (Just For One Day, Bat Out of Hell the Musical) as Sarraghina and Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins, Strictly Ballroom) as Carla.

About Nine

Nine, with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, and a book by Arthur Kopit, adapted from the Italian by Mario Fratti, will be co-directed by Hope Mill founders William Whelton and Joseph Houston.

Movie director Guido Contini finds himself struggling to find meaning, purpose, and a script for his latest movie endeavour. With only a week left before shooting begins, he desperately searches for answers and inspiration from his wife, his mistress, his muse, and his mother. As his chaotic profession steadily destroys his personal life, Guido must find a balance between creating art and succumbing to its obsessive demands. Featuring the songs, ‘Be Italian’, ‘Unusual Way’, ‘Cinema Italiano’ and many more.

Nine the Musical won the 1982 Tony Award for Best Musical and Best Original Score, and was released as a movie in 2009 and featured an all-star cast including Daniel Day-Lewis, Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz, Kate Hudson, Fergie, Sophia Loren and Judi Dench.