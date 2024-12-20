News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 20, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 20, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Dec. 20, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 20, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

Today's Call Sheet:


Sunday, December 22
The Hills of California closes on Broadway

Review Roundup: GYPSY Opens On Broadway Starring Audra McDonald
by Review Roundups
Curtain up! Light the lights! Six-time Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald takes on the role of a lifetime, playing 'Mama' Rose Hovick in the classic musical, Gypsy, opening tonight at the newly renovated Majestic Theatre. Read the reviews!


 

Video: EUREKA DAY Celebrates Opening Night
by Joey Mervis
Stars aligned earlier this week at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, where Eureka Day celebrated its opening night. Starring in Jonathan Spector's new comedy are Amber GrayJessica HechtBill IrwinThomas Middleditch, and Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz.


 

Twelve Days of Christmas: Grey Henson
by Nicole Rosky
The holidays are upon us and BroadwayWorld is continuing our favorite annual tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a Twelve Days of Christmas countdown. This year we are featuring some of our favorite members of the 2024 Broadway scene to share some of her most cherished holiday songs, films, and performances. This year's coutdown is sponsored by Elf The Musical- running on Broadway through January 4 at the Marquis Theatre.

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 3
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, will air new episodes on Friday, December 20. Tune in at 7pm and 9pm ET for the High School and College live results shows, respectively.. (more...

Interview: GYPSY's Jade Smith & Marley Lianne Gomes are the December 2024 Debuts of the Month
by Chloe Rabinowitz
BroadwayWorld spoke with Gypsy on Broadway's Jade Smith and Marley Lianne Gomes about making their Broadway debuts! Learn more about the young actors in this interview!. (more...)

SUFFS Will Be Filmed For Release on PBS Great Performances
by Stephi Wild
Suffs is set to close on Broadway next month, but fans of the show may have the opportunity to view the production on their TV screens in the future as part of PBS' Great Performances series.. (more...

DEAD OUTLAW Will Open on Broadway in 2025
by Stephi Wild
Following its Off-Broadway run earlier this year, Dead Outlaw will open on Broadway in 2025! Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!. (more...)

Chris Renfro and Phillip James Brannon to Join OH, MARY! on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Phillip James Brannon and Chris Renfro will join the company of the Broadway comedy Oh, Mary! in January. See who else is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Rachel Bay Jones, Stephanie J. Block, Derrick Baskin & Aaron Lazar Will Lead FOLLIES in Concert at Pasadena Playhouse
by Joshua Wright
Casting has been announced for Follies in Concert at Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Rachel Bay Jones will star as Sally Durant Plummer, Stephanie J. Block will star as Phyllis Rogers Stone, Derrick Baskin will star as Buddy Plummer, and Aaron Lazar will star as Benjamin Stone in Stephen Sondheim’s groundbreaking musical presented in concert with a full 25-piece orchestra. . (more...)

Video: Rachel Zegler Sings in New SNOW WHITE Trailer
by Josh Sharpe
The tale that started it all comes to life in a new trailer for Snow White, Disney's live-action remake of the animated classic. This new trailer features an extended preview of young Snow White, a few new moments with several familiar characters, and a longer sample of a new song from Pasek and Paul. Watch it now! . (more...

Video: First Look at Audra McDonald in GYPSY, Opening Tonight
by Stephi Wild
The new Broadway revival of GYPSY, starring six-time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald as Rose, opens tonight at the Majestic Theatre. Check out all new video footage from the production here! . (more...)

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

