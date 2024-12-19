Twelve Days of Christmas: Grey Henson

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The holidays are upon us and BroadwayWorld is continuing our favorite annual tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a Twelve Days of Christmas countdown. This year we are featuring some of our favorite members of the 2024 Broadway scene to share some of her most cherished holiday songs, films, and performances. This year's coutdown is sponsored by Elf The Musical- running on Broadway through January 4 at the Marquis Theatre.

Elf The Musical is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan whose life is changed forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa’s sack of toys one Christmas Eve. Raised by elves at the North Pole, Buddy’s enormous size and limited toy-making abilities make him realize he may not quite fit in! When he discovers he is actually human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, and in turn, helps the Big Apple and the people he meets rediscover the true meaning of Christmas. Featuring a mistletoe-tapping score and a knockout cast – including a "terrific" (Deadline) Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings) as Santa Claus and a "delightful and exuberant" (The New York Times) Grey Henson (Mean Girls, Shucked) as Buddy – this is one holiday charmer you won't want to miss.

Surely no one knows Christmas better than Buddy the Elf! Grey Henson is back on Broadway this holiday season as one of the most beloved characters in modern Christmas cinema. While he admitted to BroadwayWorld his love of the original Will Ferrell film, Grey shared that a different holiday movie is a must on his holiday prep list.

"It is so sad and emotional, but my favorite is The Family Stone," he told BroadwayWorld. "That movie... I will watch it year round. It does something to me! That for me is it! And also, I love like the weirdest Christmas songs. Like I love Wilson Phillips', 'Hey, Santa.' Something about that song is like so weird and trippy to me!"

Grey Henson received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for his performance as Damian in the original Broadway cast of Mean Girls. He was recently seen playing Michael in tick, tick… BOOM! at the Kennedy Center and Storyteller 2 in the Tony-nominated musical Shucked on Broadway. He played the role of Elder McKinley in The Book of Mormon on Broadway after originating the role on the first national tour. Grey recurred as Tate in “Girls5Eva” on Netflix and can be seen in the Sony Pictures film A Journal for Jordan directed by Denzel Washington. Carnegie Mellon University Drama.