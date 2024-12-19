Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its Off-Broadway run earlier this year, Dead Outlaw will open on Broadway in 2025! The production is set to begin preview performances at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre on Saturday, April 12 with an opening set for Sunday, April 27.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the musical has been rumored to come to Broadway since the summer when composer David Yazbek shared on Instagram that the team was "Looking for the RIGHT Bway theater for next Spring."

Dead Outlaw by Itamar Moses, featuring music and lyrics from David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, had its world premiere engagement at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. Originally produced Off-Broadway by Audible Theater, and directed by David Cromer, Dead Outlaw received the award for ‘Best Musical’ at the Drama Desk Awards, New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and Off-Broadway Alliance Awards. Read the reviews here.

The Off-Broadway cast featured Jeb Brown, Eddie Cooper, Andrew Durand, Dashiell Eaves, Julia Knitel, Ken Marks, Trent Saunders, and Thom Sesma. Understudies include Emily Fink, Austin Ku, George Merrick, and Max Sangerman. Casting and full creative team for the Broadway run will be announced soon.

Fans can register now for exclusive first access to tickets when they go on sale in January. Sign up at deadoutlawmusical.com.

Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.