Rachel Bay Jones, Stephanie J. Block, Derrick Baskin & Aaron Lazar Will Lead FOLLIES in Concert at Pasadena Playhouse

Performances begin January 31, 2024.
Casting has been announced for Follies in Concert at Pasadena Playhouse. Rachel Bay Jones will star as Sally Durant Plummer, Stephanie J. Block will star as Phyllis Rogers Stone, Derrick Baskin will star as Buddy Plummer, and Aaron Lazar will star as Benjamin Stone in Stephen Sondheim’s groundbreaking musical presented in concert with a full 25-piece orchestra.
Follies in Concert will be directed by Leigh Silverman (Tony Award nomination for Broadway’s Suffs), music directed by Darryl Archibald (Broadway’s Some Like It Hot, Pasadena Playhouse’s La Cage aux Folles, A Little Night Music), casting by Geoff Josselson Casting. Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and book by James Goldman. Additional casting to be announced at a later date.
Follies in Concert is part of a two weekend long special event following 3 performances of Anything Goes in Concert starring Jinkx Monsoon and Wayne Brady presented by Pasadena Playhouse at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
Tickets for Follies in Concert and Anything Goes in Concert are currently available and on sale at ticketmaster.com. More information is available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the Box Office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.
Pasadena Playhouse, the official State Theater of California and recipient of the 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is one of the most prolific theaters in the country. The Playhouse has staged thousands of original productions since its founding in 1917 including premieres of works by Tennessee Williams, Eugene O’Neill, Suzan-Lori Parks and hundreds more. For decades, its pioneering School for Theater Arts was a training ground for actors and theatermakers who went on to make significant contributions to the entertainment industry. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman since 2016, Pasadena Playhouse’s productions and community programs are centered on its founding idea of being a living force in its community, making theater for everyone.
