Chris Renfro and Phillip James Brannon to Join OH, MARY! on Broadway

They join the previously announced Betty Gilpin in the role of Mary Todd Lincoln.

By: Dec. 19, 2024
Chris Renfro and Phillip James Brannon to Join OH, MARY! on Broadway
Phillip James Brannon and Chris Renfro will join the company of the Broadway comedy Oh, Mary! beginning Tuesday, January 21, 2025. Brannon (Macbeth, Junk) will star as Mary’s Husband, taking over the role currently played by Conrad Ricamora and Renfro (“Queer as Folk,” “Good Trouble”) will make their Broadway debut as Mary’s Teacher, taking over the role currently played by James Scully.

They join the previously announced Betty Gilpin in the role of Mary Todd Lincoln, alongside original Off-Broadway cast members Bianca Leigh (Mary’s Chaperone) and Tony Macht (Mary’s Husband’s Assistant) at the Lyceum Theatre. 

Written by Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre after a twice-extended sold-out run Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

At the Lyceum, the play has become the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week and continues to play to sold out crowds. Read the reviews for the production HERE!








