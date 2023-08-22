Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22nd, 2023

Betty Who prepares to go way down under in Hadestown, The Outsiders heads to Broadway and more!

Aug. 22, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths
A SPAMALOT Recap- Everything You Need to Know! Photo 2 A SPAMALOT Recap- Everything You Need to Know!
THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024 Photo 3 THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/13/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/13/23

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22nd, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 22, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, August 23- Refuge Plays Meet and Greet
Sunday, August 27- Goodnight, Oscar closes on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22nd, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22nd, 2023

THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024
by A.A. Cristi
Pony Boy will stay gold in NYC when The Outsiders, the new musical based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton & Francis Ford Coppola's landmark motion picture, comes to Broadway this season at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22nd, 2023

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME To Play Final Broadway Performance Next Month
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Once Upon A One More Time, the new pop princess spectacle based on the classic catalogue of Britney Spears, will end its Broadway reign next month. (more.

 

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22nd, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22nd, 2023

SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths
By: A.A. Cristi
Attend the true tale of Sweeney Todd as we delve into the history of how the tale of the Demon Barber of Fleet Street came to haunt our nightmares. 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22nd, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22nd, 2023

Photos: Inside EL MAGO POP's Opening Night on Broadway
By: Bruce Glikas
Acclaimed European illustionist Antonio Díaz brings his brand of high-grossing magic to Broadway!

Photos: First Look at Betty Who in Rehearsals for HADESTOWN
By: Chloe Rabinowitz
Aussie pop star is headed down under in a whole new way as joins the cast of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Hadestown as ‘Persephone’.

Photos: See New Rehearsal Photos for SINATRA THE MUSICAL, Starring Matt Doyle
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Tony Award-winner Matt Doyle hits the top of the heap in new photos from Sinatra The Musical! (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22nd, 2023

Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow's New Musical, WHY AM I SO SINGLE? Gets Workshop
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss’s new musical Why Am I So Single? will have a ticketed workshop at the Lilian Baylis Studio Theatre at Sadler's Wells, from Wednesday 6 – Sunday 10 September 2023.  Why Am I So Single? is a new musical about two perpetually single best friends who can’t figure out why they are so single, and who (on a completely unrelated note) are deciding what to write their next musical about.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22nd, 2023

Video: Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway
By: Opening Night
BroadwayWorld correspondent Richard Ridge hits the red carpet on opening night as European illusionist Antonio Díaz begins his Broadway run.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22nd, 2023

Laura Dreyfuss

Laura is best known to Broadway fans as the original Zoe Murphy in the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and the original Broadway production of Once. Her television credits include Glee, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and NETFLIX's The Politician.

Other birthdays on this day include:

James Corden
Richard Armitage
Kristen Wiig 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22nd, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22nd, 2023

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"One thing's universal. Life's no dress rehearsal.
So why not make some waves before it's through?"

- The Prom


RELATED STORIES

1
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!

Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: HERE LIES LOVE Cast Gathers to Mark Ninoy Aquino DayPhotos: HERE LIES LOVE Cast Gathers to Mark Ninoy Aquino Day
Photos: First Look at Betty Who in Rehearsals for HADESTOWNPhotos: First Look at Betty Who in Rehearsals for HADESTOWN
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME To Play Final Broadway Performance Next MonthONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME To Play Final Broadway Performance Next Month
Vineyard Theatre Sets World Premiere & New York Premiere for 2023-24 SeasonVineyard Theatre Sets World Premiere & New York Premiere for 2023-24 Season

Videos

Video: Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway Video Video: Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA Video
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
SIX

Recommended For You