Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22nd, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 22, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, August 23- Refuge Plays Meet and Greet

Sunday, August 27- Goodnight, Oscar closes on Broadway

THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024

by A.A. Cristi

Pony Boy will stay gold in NYC when The Outsiders, the new musical based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton & Francis Ford Coppola's landmark motion picture, comes to Broadway this season at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. (more...)

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME To Play Final Broadway Performance Next Month

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Once Upon A One More Time, the new pop princess spectacle based on the classic catalogue of Britney Spears, will end its Broadway reign next month. (more.

SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths

By: A.A. Cristi

Attend the true tale of Sweeney Todd as we delve into the history of how the tale of the Demon Barber of Fleet Street came to haunt our nightmares.

Photos: Inside EL MAGO POP's Opening Night on Broadway

By: Bruce Glikas

Acclaimed European illustionist Antonio Díaz brings his brand of high-grossing magic to Broadway!

Photos: First Look at Betty Who in Rehearsals for HADESTOWN

By: Chloe Rabinowitz

Aussie pop star is headed down under in a whole new way as joins the cast of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Hadestown as ‘Persephone’.



Photos: See New Rehearsal Photos for SINATRA THE MUSICAL, Starring Matt Doyle

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Tony Award-winner Matt Doyle hits the top of the heap in new photos from Sinatra The Musical! (more...)

Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow's New Musical, WHY AM I SO SINGLE? Gets Workshop

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss’s new musical Why Am I So Single? will have a ticketed workshop at the Lilian Baylis Studio Theatre at Sadler's Wells, from Wednesday 6 – Sunday 10 September 2023. Why Am I So Single? is a new musical about two perpetually single best friends who can’t figure out why they are so single, and who (on a completely unrelated note) are deciding what to write their next musical about.. (more...)

Video: Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway

By: Opening Night

BroadwayWorld correspondent Richard Ridge hits the red carpet on opening night as European illusionist Antonio Díaz begins his Broadway run.

Laura Dreyfuss

Laura is best known to Broadway fans as the original Zoe Murphy in the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and the original Broadway production of Once. Her television credits include Glee, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and NETFLIX's The Politician.

Other birthdays on this day include:

James Corden

Richard Armitage

Kristen Wiig

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!