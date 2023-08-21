Photos: See New Rehearsal Photos for SINATRA THE MUSICAL, Starring Matt Doyle

Sinatra The Musical will have its World Premiere at Birmingham Rep and run from 23 September to 28 October

By: Aug. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy on Broadway and National Tour Photo 1 Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy
Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ Photo 2 Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ
SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths Photo 3 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths
Photos: Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN Photo 4 Photos: Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN

As rehearsals for Sinatra The Musical, the much anticipated brand new musical based on the life and career of the legend and cultural icon Frank Sinatra began last week, new rehearsal photographs have been released.

Tony Award-winning Matt Doyle plays Sinatra with Ana Villafañe as the movie goddess Ava Gardner and Phoebe Panaretos as Frank’s first wife, Nancy Sinatra.  The cast is completed by Dawn Buckland (Dolly Sinatra) Vincent Riotta (Marty Sinatra) Carl Patrick (George Evans), Amelia Connor, Effie Gell and Isla Granville (sharing the role of Little Nancy), Maddy Ambus (Marlene Dietrich), Lindsay Atherton (Swing), Tyler Orphé Baker (Nat King Cole), Greg Bernstein (Gene Kelly), Samara Casteallo (Ensemble), Helen Colby (Hedda Hopper) Alastair Crosswell (Ensemble), Frances Dee (Judy Garland), Alex Gibson-Giorgio (Nelson Riddle), Ryesha Higgs (Billie Holiday), Stevie Hutchinson (Lee Mortimer), Lottie Power (Lana Turner), Spin (Sammy Davis, Jr.) and John Stacey (Mitch Miller).

Sinatra The Musical is written by the two-time Tony award-winning writer Joe DiPietro (Memphis the Musical, What’s New Pussycat?), directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award-winning Kathleen Marshall (Wonderful Town, Anything Goes) and the set is designed by Olivier Award-winning Peter McKintosh (Crazy for You, Orlando).  The orchestra of seventeen musicians will be supervised by Gareth Valentine (My Fair Lady, 42nd Street).  They are joined by Jon Morrell (Costume Designer), Tim Mitchell (Lighting Designer), Paul Groothuis (Sound Designer), Akhila Krishnan (Video Designer), Campbell Young (Wigs, Hair and Make-up Designer), Mark Aspinall (Musical Director), Larry Blank & John Clayton (Orchestrators), Ian Eisendrath (Arranger), David Chase (Dance Arrangements), David Grindrod & Will Burton (UK Casting Directors), Jim Carnahan (US Casting Director), Jason Thinger (US Casting (Carnahan)), Stevan Mijailovic (Associate Director), Carol Lee Meadows (Associate Choreographer) and Sam Young (Associate Musical Director).   

Check out the new rehearsal photos below.

Sinatra The Musical is at Birmingham Rep Theatre from 23 September – 28 October.

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz

Photos: See New Rehearsal Photos for SINATRA THE MUSICAL, Starring Matt Doyle
Ana Villafañe & Matt Doyle

Photos: See New Rehearsal Photos for SINATRA THE MUSICAL, Starring Matt Doyle
Dawn Buckland & Vincent Riotta

Photos: See New Rehearsal Photos for SINATRA THE MUSICAL, Starring Matt Doyle
Isla Granville & Matt Doyle

Photos: See New Rehearsal Photos for SINATRA THE MUSICAL, Starring Matt Doyle
Matt Doyle

Photos: See New Rehearsal Photos for SINATRA THE MUSICAL, Starring Matt Doyle
Matt Doyle & Ana Villafañe

Photos: See New Rehearsal Photos for SINATRA THE MUSICAL, Starring Matt Doyle
Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe & Company

Photos: See New Rehearsal Photos for SINATRA THE MUSICAL, Starring Matt Doyle
Phoebe Panaretos & Matt Doyle

Photos: See New Rehearsal Photos for SINATRA THE MUSICAL, Starring Matt Doyle
Phoebe Panaretos

Photos: See New Rehearsal Photos for SINATRA THE MUSICAL, Starring Matt Doyle
Phoebe Panaretos

Photos: See New Rehearsal Photos for SINATRA THE MUSICAL, Starring Matt Doyle
Ryesha Higgs

Photos: See New Rehearsal Photos for SINATRA THE MUSICAL, Starring Matt Doyle
Ryesha Higgs & Matt Doyle




RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: EL MAGO POP Opens on Broadway - Updating Live! Photo
Review Roundup: EL MAGO POP Opens on Broadway - Updating Live!

El Mago Pop, the eponymous Broadway show from Antonio Díaz, “El Mago Pop,” opens on Broadway tonight, Sunday, August 20th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, making Antonio the youngest illusionist to have his own show on Broadway. Check out what the critics have to say here!

2
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Charmed Im Sure with Barrett Wilbert Weed Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Charmed I'm Sure with Barrett Wilbert Weed

In this episode, Mean Girls star Barrett Wilbert Weed shares her experience working in tv and film, and overcoming the ups and downs of the musical theater industry. Barrett also touches on what it's like to be part of iconic shows with cult followings, and how her upbringing led her to the world of the arts. U guys, we giggle a lot, you don't wanna miss this episode.

3
Broadway and Television Actor Ron Cephas Jones Passes Away at 66 Photo
Broadway and Television Actor Ron Cephas Jones Passes Away at 66

According to various reports, Broadway and television actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away from a 'longstanding pulmonary issue.' He was 66 years old. 

4
Video: Watch Norm Lewis Perform Til I Hear You Sing at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concer Photo
Video: Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe

Watch Norm Lewis perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the sitzprobe for the LOVE NEVER DIES Concert coming to the West End at Theatre Royal Drury Lane next week!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

New Brit School North in Bradford Set to Open in 2026New Brit School North in Bradford Set to Open in 2026
Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow's New Musical, WHY AM I SO SINGLE? Gets WorkshopLucy Moss and Toby Marlow's New Musical, WHY AM I SO SINGLE? Gets Workshop
Glyndebourne Reveals 2024 Season LineupGlyndebourne Reveals 2024 Season Lineup
Full Cast Announced for DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in ConcertFull Cast Announced for DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert

Videos

Video: Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway Video Video: Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA Video
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You