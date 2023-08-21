Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow's New Musical, WHY AM I SO SINGLE? Gets Workshop

The presentations will be at Sadler's Wells, 6 – 10 September

Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss’s new musical Why Am I So Single? will have a ticketed workshop at the Lilian Baylis Studio Theatre at Sadler's Wells, from Wednesday 6 – Sunday 10 September 2023. 

Why Am I So Single? is a new musical about two perpetually single best friends who can’t figure out why they are so single, and who (on a completely unrelated note) are deciding what to write their next musical about.

The ticketed workshop presentation of Why Am I So Single? at Sadler's Wells will allow audiences a rare chance to be part of a musical’s development process.  The authors Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss have teamed up with producers Kenny Wax, George Stiles and Ameena Hamid.  They are interested in putting this new musical in front of an audience early in its development in order to hear their thoughts and feedback.

The workshop creative team consists of Director Lucy Moss, Choreographer Ellen Kane; Orchestrator, Vocal Arranger and Musical Supervisor Joe Beighton; and Sound Designer Paul GatehouseWill Burton is the Casting Director; Sara Aniqah Malik is the Associate Director; Michael Naylor is the Associate Choreographer; Charlie Smith is the Associate Sound Designer; and Yutong Zhang is the Musical Director.

The cast comprise Christina Bennington, Jemima Brown, Josh Butler, Joe Foster, DeAngelo Jones, Tilly LaBelle Yengo, Owen McHugh, Millie O’Connell, Caitlin Redpath, Noah Thomas, Rhys Wilkinson and Charlotte Wilmott.

Why Am I So Single? will be presented at Sadler's Wells from 6 - 10 September

Rehearsal Photo Credit: Danny Kaan




