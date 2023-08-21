Photos: First Look at Betty Who in Rehearsals for HADESTOWN

Betty Who will join the cast of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Hadestown as ‘Persephone’ beginning on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy on Broadway and National Tour Photo 1 Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy
Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ Photo 2 Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ
Photos: Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Photos: Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN
SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths Photo 4 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths

International pop music sensation Betty Who will join the cast of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Hadestown as ‘Persephone’ beginning on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Best known for her chart-topping singles such as “I Love You Always Forever” and “Somebody Loves You,” Hadestown will mark Betty Who’s stage debut.  

Get a first look at Betty in rehearsals below!

Hadestown currently stars Grammy Award winner Reeve Carney as ‘Orpheus’, Solea Pfeiffer as ‘Eurydice’, and Tony Award winner Lillias White as ‘Hermes’. They are joined by Amelia Cormack, Lindsey Hailes, and Brit West as ‘The Fates’. The ‘Workers’ chorus is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Alex Lugo, Sayo Oni, Alex Puette, and Grace Yoo. The cast also includes swings Brandon Cameron, Max Kumangai, Yael “YaYa” Reich, Eddie Noel Rodríguez, and Allysa Shorte. Jewelle Blackman as ‘Persephone’ and Tom Hewitt as ‘Hades’ will have their final performance on Sunday, September 3.

The winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Score and Best Director, Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Hadestown marks the first time in more than a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat. It also marks the first time in Broadway history that a show’s female composer and female director both won Tony Awards for their work. Earlier this year, the landmark musical became the longest running show in the history of the Walter Kerr Theatre and holds the record for highest grossing musical in that venerated stage’s 100-year history.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Photo credit: Zak Cassar

Hadestown
Betty Who

Hadestown
Betty Who

Hadestown
Betty Who

Hadestown
Betty Who




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN Photo
Video: Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN

Original Hadestown cast member Eva Noblezada played her final performance as 'Eurydice' last night, Sunday, August 13. Noblezada began playing the role in 2018 at London’s National Theatre before transferring with the production to Broadway in 2019. Check out a video of her final bow, plus speeches from castmates, here!

2
HADESTOWN to Host its First-Ever Autism Friendly Performance Photo
HADESTOWN to Host its First-Ever Autism Friendly Performance

Find out when and where you can catch the first-ever autism friendly performance of the hit musical HADESTOWN, presented in partnership with TDF. Get all the details here.

3
Solea Pfeiffer to Join HADESTOWN as Eurydice Photo
Solea Pfeiffer to Join HADESTOWN as 'Eurydice'

Get the latest updates on the hit Broadway musical 'Hadestown' as Solea Pfeiffer joins the cast and Lillias White extends her role. Discover how these exciting changes will impact the show and keep you entertained.

4
Video: Betty Who Sings Broadway Photo
Video: Betty Who Sings Broadway

Who is Broadway's newest star? Precisely. While fans know her best from her Best known for her chart-topping singles such as “I Love You Always Forever” and “Somebody Loves You,” Hadestown will mark Betty Who’s stage debut.  The good news- she's been practicing! Below, watch her recent takes on some of her favorite showtunes.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Hadestown Flower Hair Pin Hadestown Flower Hair Pin
Hadestown Logo Marbled Beanie Hadestown Logo Marbled Beanie
Hadestown Way Down Hadestown Keychain Hadestown Way Down Hadestown Keychain
Hadestown Flower Necklace Hadestown Flower Necklace

More Hot Stories For You

Vineyard Theatre Sets World Premiere & New York Premiere for 2023-24 SeasonVineyard Theatre Sets World Premiere & New York Premiere for 2023-24 Season
Video: Watch India Carney Sing 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain' From New Rodgers & Hammerstein EPVideo: Watch India Carney Sing 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain' From New Rodgers & Hammerstein EP
Giselle Gutierrez, Aaron Kaburick, and More Join McClure and Lakis in North American Tour of MRS. DOUBTFIREGiselle Gutierrez, Aaron Kaburick, and More Join McClure and Lakis in North American Tour of MRS. DOUBTFIRE
Listen: HARMONY Releases Second Single 'Every Single Day'; Full Digital Album Drops This MonthListen: HARMONY Releases Second Single 'Every Single Day'; Full Digital Album Drops This Month

Videos

Video: Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway Video Video: Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA Video
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You