Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 1, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 1, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 1, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
|
This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, August 1
|
Michael Cerveris Joins the Cast of TAMMY FAYE on Broadway as 'Jerry Falwell'
|
CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Extends for Third Time Off-Broadway
|
Full Cast Set for DEATH BECOMES HER Starring Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard
Exclusive Photos: WAITRESS at The Muny Starring Jessica Vosk & More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Muny is currently presenting Waitress, starring Jessica Vosk and more! Get a first look at photos!
Photos: JOB on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call
by Bruce Glikas
Job, the new play by Max Wolf Friedlich, opened at the Hayes Theatre on Broadway last night. See photos from the curtain call below!
Photos: JOB Company Celebrates Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
Job, the new play by Max Wolf Friedlich, opened at the Hayes Theatre on Broadway last night and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration. Check out photos from the after party below!
Photos: Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff Visit ILLINOISE on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
On Tuesday, July 30, 2024 Tony Award winners for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff attended a performance of the Tony Award-winning musical ILLINOISE at the St. James Theatre. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Bette Midler Reveals She'd Like to Star in MAME on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Stage and screen star Bette Midler is gearing up for the release of her latest project, a film called The Fabulous Four. However, in a recent interview, Midler revealed that she is hoping to return to Broadway, and she has a specific role in mind.. (more...)
Meet the Cast of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS, Now In Previews On Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Once Upon A Mattress is now in previews at Broadway's The Hudson Theatre. Meet the cast of the show here!. (more...)
Drew Gehling Will Join the Cast of & JULIET Next Month
by Stephi Wild
Drew Gehling is set to join the company of the hit musical & Juliet in the role of 'Shakespeare' next month! He will begin performances on August 16, 2024.. (more...)
Justin David Sullivan Will Play Final Performance in & JULIET This October
by Stephi Wild
Justin David Sullivan will play their final performance in & Juliet on Broadway on October 27, 2024. Justin made their Broadway debut in the role of May in the original Broadway cast of & Juliet.. (more...)
Video: Inside Opening Night of JOB
by Joey Mervis
The best of Broadway was at the Hayes Theatre this week to celebrate opening night of Job- the new play by Max Wolf Friedlich.
Video: First Look At Kathleen Turner & More In A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Joshua Wright
Stage and screen star Kathleen Turner is leading the cast of A Little Night Music at Ogunquit Playhouse as Madame Armfeldt. Check out the cast in action in all-new video! (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"We can do it!
Videos