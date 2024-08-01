Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 1, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 1, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, August 1

Michael Cerveris Joins the Cast of TAMMY FAYE on Broadway as 'Jerry Falwell'

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Two-time Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris will play Jerry Falwell in the Broadway production of the acclaimed musical TAMMY FAYE. Learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Extends for Third Time Off-Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

The Jellicle Ball will party on! BroadwayWorld has just learned that the show has been extended for the third time, through September 8, 2024. It was previously scheduled to conclude its limited run at the Perelman Performing Arts Center on August 22.. (more...)

Full Cast Set for DEATH BECOMES HER Starring Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The full cast has been revealed for Death Becomes Her on Broadway. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Exclusive Photos: WAITRESS at The Muny Starring Jessica Vosk & More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Muny is currently presenting Waitress, starring Jessica Vosk and more! Get a first look at photos!

Photos: JOB on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call

by Bruce Glikas

Job, the new play by Max Wolf Friedlich, opened at the Hayes Theatre on Broadway last night. See photos from the curtain call below!

Photos: JOB Company Celebrates Opening Night

by Bruce Glikas

Job, the new play by Max Wolf Friedlich, opened at the Hayes Theatre on Broadway last night and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration. Check out photos from the after party below!

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff Visit ILLINOISE on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

On Tuesday, July 30, 2024 Tony Award winners for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff attended a performance of the Tony Award-winning musical ILLINOISE at the St. James Theatre. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Bette Midler Reveals She'd Like to Star in MAME on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Stage and screen star Bette Midler is gearing up for the release of her latest project, a film called The Fabulous Four. However, in a recent interview, Midler revealed that she is hoping to return to Broadway, and she has a specific role in mind.. (more...)

Meet the Cast of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS, Now In Previews On Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Once Upon A Mattress is now in previews at Broadway's The Hudson Theatre. Meet the cast of the show here!. (more...)

Drew Gehling Will Join the Cast of & JULIET Next Month

by Stephi Wild

Drew Gehling is set to join the company of the hit musical & Juliet in the role of 'Shakespeare' next month! He will begin performances on August 16, 2024.. (more...)

Justin David Sullivan Will Play Final Performance in & JULIET This October

by Stephi Wild

Justin David Sullivan will play their final performance in & Juliet on Broadway on October 27, 2024. Justin made their Broadway debut in the role of May in the original Broadway cast of & Juliet.. (more...)

Video: Inside Opening Night of JOB

by Joey Mervis

The best of Broadway was at the Hayes Theatre this week to celebrate opening night of Job- the new play by Max Wolf Friedlich.

Video: First Look At Kathleen Turner & More In A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Ogunquit Playhouse

by Joshua Wright

Stage and screen star Kathleen Turner is leading the cast of A Little Night Music at Ogunquit Playhouse as Madame Armfeldt. Check out the cast in action in all-new video! (more...)

