Video: First Look At Kathleen Turner & More In A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Ogunquit Playhouse

Stage and screen star Kathleen Turner is leading the cast of A Little Night Music at Ogunquit Playhouse as Madame Armfeldt. Directed by Hunter Foster, performances will run through August 17 at Ogunquit Playhouse. Check out the cast in action in all-new video!

The production also stars Julia Murney, Mike McGowan, Lora Lee Gayer and more.

A Little Night Music, winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, is full of hilariously witty and heartbreakingly moving moments of adoration, regret, and desire. This musical celebration of love features the iconic song, "Send in the Clowns."



Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by Hugh Wheeler, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, and suggested by a film by Ingmar Bergman, A Little Night Music was originally Produced and Directed on Broadway by Hal Prince.

Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.ogunquitplayhouse.org, by phone (207.646.5511), and in person (10 Main St, Ogunquit, ME) daily from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.