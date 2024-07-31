Justin David Sullivan Will Play Final Performance in & JULIET This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Justin David Sullivan will play their final performance in & Juliet on Broadway on October 27, 2024, according to a post on X.

"all i need is time, a moment that is mine," Justin writes before revealing their final performance date.

Justin made their Broadway debut in the role of May in the original Broadway cast of & Juliet. In 2023, they made waves when they removed themself from consideration for the Tony Awards as they didn't feel comfortable competing in a gendered category.

About & Juliet

& Juliet is currently running on Boradway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

& Juliet had its World Premiere in September 2019 at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London's West End, where it began performances in November 2019 at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London and went on to win three Olivier Awards. The Broadway-bound production of & Julietdebuted last summer at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, where it broke box office records and played to standing-room-only audiences. An Australian production of & Juliet will premiere in February 2023 at Melbourne's Regent Theatre.