Exclusive Photos: WAITRESS at The Muny Starring Jessica Vosk & More

Waitress runs through August 5.
The Muny is currently presenting Waitress, starring Jessica Vosk and more!
Get a first look at photos below!
Waitress runs August 5 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park. Alongside Vosk, the cast includes Devin DeSantis, Lissa deGuzman, Nicole Michelle Haskins, Ken Page, Ben Crawford, Jonah D. Winston, and Troy Iwata.
The show’s creative team is led by Director Lili-Anne Brown, with Choreographer Chloe O. Davis and Music Director/Conductor Andra Velis Simon.
Featuring memorable music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson, the story centers on Jenna, a baker who dreams of escaping her job, small town and rocky marriage. Adapted from the 2007 film, it’s a satisfying celebration of friendship, motherhood and the magic of a homemade pie.
Photo credit: Phillip Hamer
