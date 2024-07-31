Bette Midler Reveals She'd Like to Star in MAME on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stage and screen star Bette Midler is gearing up for the release of her latest project, a film called The Fabulous Four. However, in a recent interview, Midler revealed that she is hoping to return to Broadway, and she has a specific role in mind.

"If I could find another score that I could sing at this point, because I haven’t sung in a couple years," Midler told USA Today about the prospect of a Broadway return. "'Mame.' That has a fabulous score, it’s Jerry Herman, and it’s a really, really good piece."

Read the original story on USA Today.

Bette Midler last appeared on Broadway in 2017 in Hello, Dolly!, a role for which she won a Tony Award. She made her Broadway debut in 1967 in Fiddler on the Roof, before going on to perform in several one-woman shows and revues. Prior to Hello, Dolly!, she made her Broadway return in I'll Eat You Last: A Chat With Sue Mengers in 2013.

Midler's career started while singing in New York bathhouses, where she was given the name, "The Divine Miss M." Her record debut, "The Divine Miss M," earned her a Grammy Award for Best New Artist. In 1979, Bette made her film debut in portraying a doomed and self-destructive rock & roll singer in The Rose, for which she earned the Golden Globe for Best Actress, Academy Award nomination, and Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal performance.

In 1988, Bette starred in Beaches, and received her third Grammy Award, Record of the Year, for the film's title song, "Wind Beneath My Wings." Midler garnered her second Best Actress Golden Globe and Academy Award nomination for Mark Rydell's For The Boys.

Additional film credits include: Down and Out in Beverly Hills, Ruthless People, Big Business, Scene's From a Mall, Hocus Pocus, The First Wives Club, The Stepford Wives, Then She Found Me and The Women.

She concluded her critically acclaimed Vegas extravaganza The Showgirl Must Go On at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with over 200 performances that were seen by over a half-million people in two years.