Photos: Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff Visit ILLINOISE on Broadway

On Tuesday, July 30, 2024 Tony Award winners for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff attended a performance of the Tony Award-winning musical ILLINOISE at the St. James Theatre. Check out photos below!

ILLINOISE won a 2024 Tony Award for Best Choreography. The critically-acclaimed, unanimously-praised new Broadway musical is playing a strictly limited engagement for 14 more performances only, through Saturday, August 10.

Sufjan Stevens’ beloved cult classic album is brought to life with live music and vocals, choreography, and narratives centering on self-exploration and community, and a book by Tony Award-winning director-choreographer Justin Peck (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Carousel) and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury (Fairview, Marys Seacole).