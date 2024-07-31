CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Extends for Third Time Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Jellicle Ball will party on! BroadwayWorld has just learned that the show has been extended for the third time, through September 8, 2024. It was previously scheduled to conclude its limited run at the Perelman Performing Arts Center on August 22.

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber attended a performance earlier this month. “I have rarely seen an audience respond with as much joy and love as I saw recently at ‘Cats: The Jellicle Ball’" he said. "The atmosphere was, quite simply, electric. Cats and Ballroom culture both emerged in the same era and I am delighted that, all these years later, they are intersecting once again. I want to congratulate the entire team behind this special show!”

The cast includes: Baby (Victoria), Jonathan Burke (Mungojerrie), Tara Lashan Clinkscales (Ensemble), André De Shields (Old Deuteronomy), Bryce Farris (Understudy), Shelby Griswold (Understudy), Sydney James Harcourt (Rum Tum Tugger), Antwayn Hopper (Macavity) Dava Huesca (Rumpleteazer), Dudney Joseph Jr. (Munkustrap), Capital Kaos (DJ), Junior LaBeija (Gus), Dominique Lee (Understudy); Robert "Silk" Mason (Mistoffelees), “Tempress” Chasity Moore (Grizabella), Shereen Pimentel (Jellylorum), Primo (Tumblebrutus), Xavier Reyes (Jennyanydots), Nora Schell (Bustopher Jones), Bebe Nicole Simpson (Demeter), Emma Sofia (Skimbleshanks), Phumzile Sojola (Ensemble), Kendall Grayson Stroud (Ensemble), Garnet Williams (Bombalurina) and Teddy Wilson Jr. (Sillabub). Additional cast members will be announced shortly.

This PAC NYC production (Bill Rauch, Artisic Director, Khady Kamara Nunez, Executive Director) is a radical reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical Cats based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot. Inspired by the Ballroom culture that roared out of New York City over 50 years ago and still rages on runways around the world, it is staged as a spectacularly immersive competition with all-new Ballroom and club beats, runway-ready choreography, and an edgy eleganza makeover. Come one, come all, and celebrate the joyous transformation of self at the heart of Cats and Ballroom culture itself.