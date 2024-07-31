Michael Cerveris Joins the Cast of TAMMY FAYE on Broadway as 'Jerry Falwell'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two-time Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris will play Jerry Falwell in the Broadway production of the acclaimed musical TAMMY FAYE.



“As an audience member, I’ve always admired Michael’s performances and I am thrilled to welcome him into the Tammy Faye family,” said Director Rupert Goold. “I know his Jerry Falwell will be the perfect foil for Katie and Christian’s Tammy Faye and Jim. I can’t wait to get into the rehearsal room to work with Michael and the full company to bring this wonderful new musical to Broadway audiences this fall.”



Cerveris will star alongside two-time Olivier Award-winner Katie Brayben, who will reprise her Olivier Award-winning performance as Tammy Faye Bakker and two-time Tony Award-winner Christian Borle as Jim Bakker. The Almeida Theatre production of TAMMY FAYE makes its Broadway debut this Fall at the legendary, newly refurbished Palace Theater (160 W 47th Street).



TAMMY FAYE will begin preview performances on October 19th and will officially open on November 14th, 2024.



TAMMY FAYE features music by legendary songwriter Elton John, lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, a book by Olivier Award-winning writer James Graham (Dear England, Ink), music supervision, arrangements, and additional music by Tom Deering, choreography by Lynne Page (Ink, Standing at the Sky’s Edge), and direction by Olivier Award-winner Rupert Goold (Patriots, Dear England).



The production will feature scenic design by Bunny Christie, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Neil Austin, video design by Finn Ross, and sound design by Nick Lidster for Autograph. TAMMY FAYE will feature orchestrations by Mark Dickman and Tom Deering, and music supervision, arrangements, and additional music by Tom Deering. Casting is by C12 Casting/Carrie Gardner, Jillian Cimini.



(Jerry Falwell) is a two-time Tony Award winning actor for his role as “John Wilkes Booth” in Assassins (Outer Critics Circle Award) and as "Bruce Bechdel" in Fun Home (Lucile Lortel Award, Grammy, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Award nominations). He has also garnered Tony Award nominations for his performances in Evita (Drama Desk Award nomination), Lovemusik (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Award nominations), Sweeny Todd (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Award nominations), and The Who’s Tommy (Grammy and Theatre World Awards, Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). Other Broadway appearances include In The Next Room (Or The Vibrator Play), Hedda Gabler, Cymbeline, and Titanic. Cerveris has also performed off-Broadway in productions of King Lear (Drama League Award nomination), Macbeth, Nikolai and The Others, and Sondheim’s Road Show, among others, and brought his performance as "Hedwig" from off-Broadway to Los Angeles and London's West End.



His series appearances include HBO’s “The Gilded Age” (SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series), as well as HBO’s limited series “The Plot Against America”, and the Netflix series “Mindhunter”. He is recognizable to television audiences for his roles as "James Castro" on CBS' “The Good Wife”, "Ramses IV" on Amazon's “The Tick”, "Professor Pyg" on FOX's “Gotham”, "Marvin Frey" on HBO's “Treme” and the "Observer" on FOX's “Fringe”. His other credits include the original television series version of “Fame”, his recurring role on “The Blacklist” and HBO's limited series “Mosaic”. His film credits include the cult hits Stake Land, Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant, and The Mexican opposite James Gandolfini with Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts.



Cerveris also has a long career as a musician. He has sung with the New York City Opera and the New York Philharmonic, and at venues including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and New Orleans' JazzFest. He was the guitarist in punk icon Bob Mould's touring band on his US/UK tour and has shared stages with Pete Townshend, Frank Black of the Pixies, The Breeders, Teenage Fanclub and Stone Temple Pilots. He has released two solo albums, Dog Eared and Piety. He tours and records with his Americana band, Loose Cattle, who have released several albums, including their live debut album North of Houston, the vinyl Pony Girl 45, a Christmas album Seasonal Affective Disorder, and Heavy Lifting. Their newest album Someone’s Monster will be released by Single Lock Records on November 1 with the first single Further On set for an August 6 release.



ABOUT TAMMY FAYE



The story of a traveling preacher’s wife who beamed into homes with a message of hope… and stole the country’s heart.



It's the 1970s. As satellites broadcast brand-new cable programming into American homes, millions fall in love with Tammy Faye Bakker – the charismatic wife of pastor Jim Bakker. Together, they build a nationwide congregation that puts the fun back into faith.



But, even as Tammy dazzles on screen, jealous rivals plot behind the scenes, threatened by her determination to lead with love.



Wrapped in a joyful and deliriously fun score that could only come from Elton John, TAMMY FAYE shines a sparkling light on the generous, loving, often lonely soul behind the illustrious lashes. Reprising her Olivier Award-winning West End performance, Katie Brayben will lead the cast as Tammy Faye. Two-time Tony Award-winner Christian Borle will step into the role of Jim Bakker.



TAMMY FAYE had its world premiere at London’s Almeida Theatre in Fall 2022, where it received rave reviews and was nominated for four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical.

