Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 3, 2025

Thursday, April 3

Good Night, and Good Luck opens on Broadway

Friday, April 4

Pirates! the Penzance Musical begins previews on Broadway

Saturday, April 5

BOOP! opens on Broadway

Sunday, April 6

The Last Five Years opens on Broadway

WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer Unveiled At CinemaCon

by A.A. Cristi

On Tuesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Academy Award-nominated director Jon M. Chu unveiled footage from Wicked: For Good, the second part of his adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical.

Photos: First Look at GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK, Starring George Clooney

by Nicole Rosky

Good Night, and Good Luck, the new play by George Clooney and Grant Heslov, today released production photos. Directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, the play is now in preview performances, with an official Opening Night tomorrow, Thursday, April 3, at the historic Winter Garden Theatre.

Video: GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Celebrates Opening Night

by Joey Mervis

The stars aligned at the Palace Theatre earlier this week, where the third Broadway revival of David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross celebrated it's opening night. This version was helmed by Tony-winning director Patrick Marber. . (more...)

Photos: Darren Criss, Katie Holmes and More at GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Opening Night

by Bruce Glikas

Stars came out for the big opening night celebration of Glengarry Glen Ross, including Darren Criss, Katie Holmes, Ansel Elgort, and many more.Check out photos here!. (more...)

Little Island Unveils 2025 Summer Season Featuring Suzan-Lori Parks, Rachel Chavkin and More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

LITTLE ISLAND has revealed programming details for its second annual summer season, including multiple world premieres and more. See the lineup and learn how to attend the summer season!. (more...)

Tickets Now on Sale for the 78th Annual Tony Awards Hosted by Cynthia Erivo

by Chloe Rabinowitz

A limited number of tickets for The 78th Annual Tony Awards are now on sale to the general public. Learn more about the awards ceremony and see how to purchase tickets here.. (more...)

John Doyle Will Direct Broadway-Bound WAKING NED DEVINE

by Stephi Wild

A new musical based on the 1998 film, Waking Ned Devine, is Broadway-bound. The production will be directed by John Doyle, and written by David Hein with Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard.. (more...)

DRAG: THE MUSICAL, OUR CLASS, THREE HOUSES Lead 40th Annual Lucille Lortel Nominations

by Nicole Rosky

Nominations for the 40th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards – the only New York theatre award to exclusively honor Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway – were announced today Check out the full list of nominees here!. (more...)

Video: Watch Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Krakowski & More in HERE WE ARE Rehearsals

by Michael Major

Step inside rehearsals for Sondheim's Here We Are in London, starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Krakowski, Chumisa Dornford-May, Richard Fleeshman, Harry Hadden-Paton, Cameron Johnson, Martha Plimpton. and Paulo Szot. Watch the video!. (more...)

