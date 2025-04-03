Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 3, 2025

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 3, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Apr. 03, 2025
But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:


Thursday, April 3
Good Night, and Good Luck opens on Broadway
Friday, April 4
Pirates! the Penzance Musical begins previews on Broadway
Saturday, April 5
BOOP! opens on Broadway
Sunday, April 6
The Last Five Years opens on Broadway

WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer Unveiled At CinemaCon
by A.A. Cristi
On Tuesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Academy Award-nominated director Jon M. Chu unveiled footage from Wicked: For Good, the second part of his adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical.


 

Photos: First Look at GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK, Starring George Clooney
by Nicole Rosky
Good Night, and Good Luck, the new play by George Clooney and Grant Heslov, today released production photos. Directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, the play is now in preview performances, with an official Opening Night tomorrow, Thursday, April 3, at the historic Winter Garden Theatre.


 

Video: GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Celebrates Opening Night
by Joey Mervis
The stars aligned at the Palace Theatre earlier this week, where the third Broadway revival of David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross celebrated it's opening night. This version was helmed by Tony-winning director Patrick Marber. . (more...)

Photos: Darren Criss, Katie Holmes and More at GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
Stars came out for the big opening night celebration of Glengarry Glen Ross, including Darren Criss, Katie Holmes, Ansel Elgort, and many more.Check out photos here!. (more...

Little Island Unveils 2025 Summer Season Featuring Suzan-Lori Parks, Rachel Chavkin and More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
LITTLE ISLAND has revealed programming details for its second annual summer season, including multiple world premieres and more. See the lineup and learn how to attend the summer season!. (more...)

Tickets Now on Sale for the 78th Annual Tony Awards Hosted by Cynthia Erivo
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A limited number of tickets for The 78th Annual Tony Awards are now on sale to the general public. Learn more about the awards ceremony and see how to purchase tickets here.. (more...

John Doyle Will Direct Broadway-Bound WAKING NED DEVINE
by Stephi Wild
A new musical based on the 1998 film, Waking Ned Devine, is Broadway-bound. The production will be directed by John Doyle, and written by David Hein with Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard.. (more...

DRAG: THE MUSICAL, OUR CLASS, THREE HOUSES Lead 40th Annual Lucille Lortel Nominations
by Nicole Rosky
Nominations for the 40th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards – the only New York theatre award to exclusively honor Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway – were announced today Check out the full list of nominees here!. (more...)

Video: Watch Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Krakowski & More in HERE WE ARE Rehearsals
by Michael Major
Step inside rehearsals for Sondheim's Here We Are in London, starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Krakowski, Chumisa Dornford-May, Richard Fleeshman, Harry Hadden-Paton, Cameron Johnson, Martha Plimpton. and Paulo Szot. Watch the video!. (more...

Videos