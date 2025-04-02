John Doyle Will Direct Broadway-Bound WAKING NED DEVINE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new musical based on the 1998 film, Waking Ned Devine, is Broadway-bound. The production will be directed by John Doyle, and written by David Hein with Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard.

John Doyle, known for his direction of Broadway productions of The Color Purple, The Visit, A Catered Affair, Company and Sweeney Todd (for which he won a Tony Award in 2006), will lead the creative team for Waking Ned Devine. Tony Award nominee David Hein (Come from Away) is the book writer for Waking Ned Devine and Academy Award winners Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard (Once) are co-composers and co-lyricists.

A production timeline for the Broadway-bound musical will be announced later.

John Doyle said, “Waking Ned Devine attracted me as a funny, heartwarming musical that serves as a timely reminder of the value of community. The inhabitants of a small Irish village working together, overcoming self-interest and greed, all for the good of their families and neighbors.

“No-one could be better than Markéta and Glen to bring out the musicality in these Celtic characters and David is unmatched in his ability to find the heart and humanity in such a story.”

About Waking Ned Devine

Written and directed by Kirk Jones, the Waking Ned Devine movie was released by Fox Searchlight in 1998.

Ned Devine has won a fortune in the lottery and his fellow residents in a small Irish village are eager to find ways to share in his newfound wealth. However, there’s a major challenge that Ned’s friends and neighbors must face that sets off a wonderfully funny and life-affirming story about testing friendship and the corrupting power of money.

Waking Ned Devine, the new musical, is produced by Robert Cole and Mary Beth O’Connor.

Learn more at WakingNedDevine.com.