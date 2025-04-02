Video: Watch Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Krakowski & More in HERE WE ARE Rehearsals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Step inside rehearsals for Sondheim's Here We Are in London, starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Krakowski, Chumisa Dornford-May, Richard Fleeshman, Harry Hadden-Paton, Cameron Johnson, Martha Plimpton. and Paulo Szot. The musical is Sondheim's final work, directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello, and will be playing in the Lyttelton Theatre from April 23.

"I feel like there's been a mistake made by me being here, but I'm going to shut up until they figure that out," Ferguson joked.

"I've always been very moved by the lyric 'Give us more to see' and I just think this is what [Sondheim has] given us with more to see," Krakowski shared.

After receiving its world premiere and a sold-out run in New York in 2023, this unmissable musical comedy will receive a new production in the Lyttelton theatre. Inspired by two of Luis Buñuel's iconic films, Here We Are is directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello (WICKED /Assassins).

The cast joins the previously announced cast Tracie Bennett (Follies) and Denis O'Hare (Tartuffe), who reprise their roles from the original production in New York, and Rory Kinnear (No Time to Die) who will be joining this new production in London. Further casting to be announced.

Leo and Marianne Brink have found the ideal spot to take their friends. With great reviews, impeccable service and an extensive menu it seems like nothing could go wrong. But after a series of strange events interrupt their meal, they soon realise they've bitten off more than they can chew.