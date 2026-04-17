Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 17, 2026- THE FULL MONTY To Return to Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 17, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 17, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway fans! Let's dive into what's buzzing on BroadwayWorld today! 🎭 Last night, Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson graced the opening of THE FEAR OF 13, kicking off what promises to be an exciting run this Broadway season. The Roundabout Theatre Company has unveiled their 2026/27 lineup, featuring the return of beloved shows like THE FULL MONTY and new premieres. And on the international scene, four artists are honoring the legacy of Liz Swados in ROCKY HORROR. Stay tuned for these stories and more!
But first...
|Coming Up
Sunday, April 19
Fallen Angels opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Video: Adrien Brody & Tessa Thompson Celebrate THE FEAR OF 13 Opening Night
The Fear of 13, the new play by Lindsey Ferrentino and directed by David Cromer, has fearlessly, officially entered the Broadway season! Watch in this video as the cast and creative team walk the red carpet on opening night!
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THE FULL MONTY, THE IMAGINARY INVALID, MIX AND MASTER Will Arrive on Broadway in Roundabout's 2026/27 Season
Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced the 2026-2027 season on Broadway and Off-Broadway marking Roundabout’s 60th Season. The season includes two world premieres, three revivals, and two musicals, including The Heart and The Full Monty. We have all of the details!
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Video: Remembering Liz Swados: How Four ROCKY HORROR Artists Are Carrying Her Legacy Forward
Ten years after her passing, the influence of visionary theatre artist Liz Swados continues to ripple across generations. In a new conversation with theatre historian Jennifer Ashley Tepper, four of Swados’ former students—now leading creatives on Broadway’s revival of The Rocky Horror Show—reflected on the lessons that shaped their artistry and still guide their work today. Watch in this video.
|Must Watch
| Video: HAMILTON Cast Performs Mash-Up With RAYE's 'Where Is My Husband'
by Michael Major
The cast of London's Hamilton has released a new music video, mashing up 'The Schuyler Sisters' with RAYE's 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!' The new video features Hamilton characters like Eliza Schuyler, Aaron Burr, and more reenacting the song.. (more...)
| Video: Mel Brooks Unveils Official Title for SPACEBALLS Sequel
by Josh Sharpe
During Amazon MGM Studios' CinemaCon presentation, Mel Brooks revealed the title of the studio’s highly anticipated Spaceballs sequel, Spaceballs: The New One, which will arrive with ludicrous speed into theaters on April 23, 2027. . (more...)
| Video: Ariana Grande is a Former FBI Negotiator in FOCKER-IN-LAW Trailer
by Josh Sharpe
Check out the official trailer for Focker-in-Law, the highly anticipated fourth installment in the Meet the Parents franchise starring Ariana Grande. The latest film reunites several members of the original cast, including Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
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Photos: Theatre UCF's LEGALLY BLONDE Brought Robot Dogs to the Stage
Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13
Photos: Michael Urie, Lilli Cooper, and More Attend THE FEAR OF 13 Opening Night
by Nicole Rosky
Theatre Development Fund hosted its second annual Costumes & Cocktails party at TAO Downtown. The fabulous event celebrated TDF’s iconic Costume Collection, an archive of more than 100,000 pieces of theatre costume lore that serves as a vital resource to designers across the country – from amateur theatre productions to “SNL” – and keeps clothing out of landfills.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Fundraiser, theatrical producer, and communications executive, Timothy J. Boynton, has released his debut book, Joni Mitchell Called Me Ugly: Persuasion and the Power of the Ask.. (more...)
Maryland Extends Theatrical Production Tax Credit Program Through 2032
by Stephi Wild
Maryland has extended its Theatrical Production Tax Credit Program through 2032, reinforcing support for national touring and pre-Broadway productions at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre and beyond.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 4/16/2026; Jobs In Development, Ticketing, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 4/16/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Kim Onah, Danny Rutigliano, and Diva LaMarr Will Lead CAFÉ BERLIN Reading
by Stephi Wild
An industry reading of CAFÉ BERLIN, a new musical set amid the fall of the Berlin Wall, will feature Broadway veterans Kim Onah, Danny Rutigliano, and Diva LaMarr, directed by Matthew Couvillon.. (more...)
Zola Dee Wins 2025 National Arts Club Kesselring Prize For Playwriting
by Stephi Wild
The National Arts Club has announced that its 2025 Kesselring Prize for Playwriting has been awarded to Zola Dee, who was nominated by the National Black Theatre of Harlem for her play [Home] going.. (more...)
Sofia Carson Will Host the 2026 Scientific and Technical Academy Awards
by Josh Sharpe
Actor, producer, and singer Sofia Carson will host the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Scientific and Technical Awards presentation on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.. (more...)
2027 Junior Theater Festivals Sell Out; Professional Development Track Remains Open
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Next year's Junior Theater Festivals have both sold out for performing groups in record time. The Professional Development track remains open for both festivals. . (more...)
RWS Global Founder Ryan Stana Steps Back; Jake McCoy Named Interim CEO
by Chloe Rabinowitz
RWS Global announced a leadership transition, with founder Ryan Stana moving to Executive Chairman and COO Jake McCoy appointed Interim CEO, as the live entertainment company begins a search for a permanent chief executive.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Josh Sharpe
Reviews are in for Mother Mary, the new psychological two-hander starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel. Find out what critics are saying in our roundup.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
Producers Ruth & Stephen Hendel announced A WALK ON THE MOON, a new musical based on the award-winning film, will premiere at The Laura Pels Theatre, directed by Tony nominee Sheryl Kaller.. (more...)
Gavin Creel Documentary Now Streaming in Honor of Late Actor’s Birthday
by Josh Sharpe
In honor of the late Gavin Creel's birthday, the art and mental health series Common Denominator is making its pilot episode available to stream. The 35-minute episode, hosted by Maurice Dubois, features Creel working with Wynwood Artist Peter Tunney.. (more...)
Contest: Win Tickets to THE GREAT GATSBY With Limited Edition Merch
by Team BWW
Enter to win tickets to the biggest party on Broadway! BroadwayWorld is giving away two tickets to The Great Gatsby on Broadway, along with limited edition show merchandise. Submissions are now open.. (more...)
Elliot Page Will Introduce All-Trans Production of AS YOU LIKE IT in London
by Stephi Wild
A new production of Shakespeare's As You Like It will be performed in London this summer, featuring an entirely trans and non-binary cast, introduced by Elliot Page.. (more...)
Review: ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST starring Giles Terera, The Old Vic
by Gary Naylor
Superb ensemble cast and inspired staging puts us on the hook for an unspoken oppression. (more...)
Lincoln Center Reveals Summer for the City 2026 Lineup Featuring Dance, Concerts and More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts will present Summer for the City, inviting New Yorkers and visitors to a season centered on movement, community, and international artistry.. (more...)
THE PITT on Stage: A Guide to the Theater Stars in the Hit Series
by Josh Sharpe
With the Season 2 finale of The Pitt almost here, we have rounded up some of the stage stars who have made regular appearances on the hit series during its first two seasons. . (more...)
HADESTOWN: THE MUSICAL Film to Hold World Premiere at Tribeca
by Josh Sharpe
Ahead of its theatrical release, the West End filmed capture of Hadestown will hold its world premiere at New York's Tribeca Festival, taking place June 3-14, 2026.. (more...)
Benedict Cumberbatch, Ian McKellen, and More Join as Guest Sheriffs For WHODUNNIT [UNREHEARSED] 4
by Stephi Wild
Park Theatre announced the final wave of celebrity guest sheriffs for WHODUNNIT [UNREHEARSED] 4, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen, Simon Pegg, and Jodie Whittaker, for its Wild West immersive run.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Rebecca Luker
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"It's you on my pillow in all my dreams.
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