Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 17, 2026- THE FULL MONTY To Return to Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 17, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Picked For You

Good morning, Broadway fans! Let's dive into what's buzzing on BroadwayWorld today! 🎭 Last night, Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson graced the opening of THE FEAR OF 13, kicking off what promises to be an exciting run this Broadway season. The Roundabout Theatre Company has unveiled their 2026/27 lineup, featuring the return of beloved shows like THE FULL MONTY and new premieres. And on the international scene, four artists are honoring the legacy of Liz Swados in ROCKY HORROR. Stay tuned for these stories and more!