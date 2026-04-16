Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13
The cast also includes Ephraim Sykes, Michael Cavinder, Eddie Cooper, Victor Cruz, and more.
Lindsey Ferrentino’s new play, The Fear of 13, starring two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and Golden Globe Award nominee Tessa Thompson, officially opened on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre on April 15. We're taking you on the red carpet the the opening night event, featuring the cast and creative team. Check out the photos below!
Alongside Brody and Thompson, the cast also includes Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes, Michael Cavinder, Eddie Cooper, Victor Cruz, Eboni Flowers, Joel Marsh Garland, Jared Wayne Gladly, Joe Joseph, Jeb Kreager, and Ben Thompson.
Based on a true story, The Fear of 13 follows Nick Yarris, a man who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he maintains he did not commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jacki, the play traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence, as their evolving relationship blurs the line between witness and participant and raises questions about justice, belief, and the fragile boundary between freedom and self-determination.
Read the reviews for The Fear of 13 here.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson
Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson
Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson
Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson
Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson
Playwright Lindsey Ferrentino, Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson and Director David Cromer
Playwright Lindsey Ferrentino, Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson and Director David Cromer
Playwright Lindsey Ferrentino and Adrien Brody
Playwright Lindsey Ferrentino
Playwright Lindsey Ferrentino
Director David Cromer
Director David Cromer
Nick Yarris
Adrien Brody and Nick Yarris
Adrien Brody and Nick Yarris
Playwright Lindsey Ferrentino, Adrien Brody and Nick Yarris
Tessa Thompson and Nick Yarris
Tessa Thompson and Nick Yarris
Tessa Thompson and Nick Yarris
Tessa Thompson and Nick Yarris
Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson
Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson
Nick Yarris and Ephraim Sykes
Sarah Laux, Arnulfo Maldonado and Lee Kinney
Katie Gell and Rob Pickens
Neal Gupta
Oliver Henry Roth and David Manella
Producer Greg Nobile
Producers Gavin Kalin and Greg Nobile
Team Seaview: Greg Nobile, Chase Parker, Devyn Nula, Emily Bergquist, Brad Becker-Parton
Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson
Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson