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Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13

The cast also includes Ephraim Sykes, Michael Cavinder, Eddie Cooper, Victor Cruz, and more.

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Lindsey Ferrentino’s new play, The Fear of 13, starring two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and Golden Globe Award nominee Tessa Thompson, officially opened on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre on April 15. We're taking you on the red carpet the the opening night event, featuring the cast and creative team. Check out the photos below!

Alongside Brody and Thompson, the cast also includes Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes, Michael Cavinder, Eddie Cooper, Victor Cruz, Eboni Flowers, Joel Marsh Garland, Jared Wayne Gladly, Joe Joseph, Jeb Kreager, and Ben Thompson.

Based on a true story, The Fear of 13 follows Nick Yarris, a man who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he maintains he did not commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jacki, the play traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence, as their evolving relationship blurs the line between witness and participant and raises questions about justice, belief, and the fragile boundary between freedom and self-determination.

Read the reviews for The Fear of 13 here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Playwright Lindsey Ferrentino, Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson and Director David Cromer

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Playwright Lindsey Ferrentino, Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson and Director David Cromer

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Adrien Brody

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Adrien Brody

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Adrien Brody

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Tessa Thompson

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Tessa Thompson

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Tessa Thompson

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Tessa Thompson

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Tessa Thompson

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Ephraim Sykes

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Jeb Kreager

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Joel Marsh Garland

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Eddie Cooper

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Michael Cavinder

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Victor Cruz

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Ben Thompson

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Eboni Flowers

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Joe Joseph

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Jared Wayne Gladly

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Playwright Lindsey Ferrentino and Adrien Brody

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Playwright Lindsey Ferrentino

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Playwright Lindsey Ferrentino

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Director David Cromer

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Director David Cromer

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Nick Yarris

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Adrien Brody and Nick Yarris

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Adrien Brody and Nick Yarris

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Playwright Lindsey Ferrentino, Adrien Brody and Nick Yarris

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Tessa Thompson and Nick Yarris

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Tessa Thompson and Nick Yarris

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Tessa Thompson and Nick Yarris

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Tessa Thompson and Nick Yarris

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Nick Yarris and Ephraim Sykes

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Sarah Laux, Arnulfo Maldonado and Lee Kinney

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Katie Gell and Rob Pickens

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Gigi Buffington

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Bryan Carter

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Neal Gupta

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
William Berloni

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Oliver Henry Roth and David Manella

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Producer Greg Nobile

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Producers Gavin Kalin and Greg Nobile

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Team Seaview: Greg Nobile, Chase Parker, Devyn Nula, Emily Bergquist, Brad Becker-Parton

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Tessa Thompson

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Tessa Thompson

Photos: Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and More the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody







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