Talia Suskauer, Andréa Burns, and More Will Lead A WALK ON THE MOON New York Premiere

The new musical A WALK ON THE MOON will make its New York premiere on Monday, June 15 at The Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. Directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller, with book and additional lyrics by original screenwriter Pamela Gray, with music and lyrics by Tony Award and Grammy Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo, and with choreography by Josh Prince, A WALK ON THE MOON is a new musical about dreams differed and one women's desire for a life that isn't strictly earthbound.

Inspired by the award-winning hit film, the cast will feature Talia Suskauer as Pearl; Max Chernin as Marty; Sam Gravitte as Walker; Andréa Burns as Lillian; with Sophie Pollono as Alison and Oscar Williams as Ross. This strictly limited engagement will run until Saturday, August 22, with an official press opening on Monday, June 29.

Check out photos from the show's run at George Street Playhouse in 2022 here.

“A Walk on the Moon has been a true labor of love for us,” said Producers Ruth and Stephen Hendel. “Pearl's journey- a woman beginning to question the life she's built and finding the courage to imagine something more - unfolds during the remarkable Summer of 1969, when the country united to reach toward new possibilities. The piece celebrates the music, culture, and incredible leaps for humankind made during that summer, while also reminding us that our history isn't so dissimilar from our present. We're incredibly proud of this beautiful musical and thrilled to share it with New York audiences.”

About A Walk on the Moon

It's the Summer of 1969. Pearl Kantrowitz, a Brooklyn mother and housewife, takes the annual trip north to a Catskills bungalow colony just as the world begins to shift beneath her feet. The country is reaching for the moon. A new spirit of freedom is sweeping the nation. And an unexpected encounter leads her to a musical festival happening just around the corner. As the countercultural revolution begins, and music starts to change the world, Pearl awakens to a life beyond the one she's always known.

The cast will also feature Jodi Bluestein (Understudy); Leo Caravano and Reid Gardner Clarke (alternating as Danny); Andrew Faria (Irv); Tucker Gold (Understudy); David Gordon (Neil); Megan Kane (Bunny); Caroline Pernick (Eleanor); Ellie Schwartz (Understudy); Richard Spitaletta (Understudy); Becca Suskauer (Rhoda); and Michael Tacconi (Stan).

A WALK ON THE MOON features sets/projections by Tal Yarden; costumes by Ricky Lurie; lighting by Robert Wierzel; Sound by Justin Stasiw; Music Direction by Jillian Zack and Music Supervision and Arrangements by Andy Einhorn.

Casting by The TRC Company/Merri Sugarman, CSA and General Management by Live Wire Theatrical with Executive Producer Roy Gabay.