Gavin Creel Documentary Now Streaming in Honor of Late Actor’s Birthday

In honor of the late Gavin Creel's birthday, the art and mental health series Common Denominator is making its pilot episode available to stream. The 35-minute episode, hosted by Emmy Award winner Maurice Dubois, features Creel working with Wynwood Artist Peter Tunney.

To watch the film, interested parties can enter their email address for a screening link on the Two-Bridge website here. The beloved actor, who passed away in 2024, would have turned 50 years old on April 18.

Common Denominator Co-Creator Harris Schwartzberg previously said: “Common Denominator was created to allow artists and guests to openly discuss important issues around loneliness, happiness, love, loss, and everything in between; Gavin was the ideal guest to set the standard for all others. Gavin shows us we are NOT alone; we are not stuck; and we have to be each other’s emotional scaffolding at times.”

Creel made his Broadway debut in 2002, originating the role of Jimmy Smith in Thoroughly Modern Millie, for which he received his first Tony Award nomination. Creel went on to star in the Broadway productions of Hair (Tony Award nomination), La Cage Aux Folles, She Loves Me, The Book of Mormon, and Waitress. He passed away in September 2024. Read Creel's obituary here.