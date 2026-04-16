Photos: Michael Urie, Lilli Cooper, and More Attend THE FEAR OF 13 Opening Night

Lindsey Ferrentino’s new play, The Fear of 13, starring two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and Golden Globe Award nominee Tessa Thompson, officially opened on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre on April 15. The stars came out for opening night, including Michael Urie, Lilli Cooper, Common, Anna Wintour, and many more. Check out the photos from the red carpet below!

Alongside Brody and Thompson, the cast also includes Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes, Michael Cavinder, Eddie Cooper, Victor Cruz, Eboni Flowers, Joel Marsh Garland, Jared Wayne Gladly, Joe Joseph, Jeb Kreager, and Ben Thompson.

Based on a true story, The Fear of 13 follows Nick Yarris, a man who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he maintains he did not commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jacki, the play traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence, as their evolving relationship blurs the line between witness and participant and raises questions about justice, belief, and the fragile boundary between freedom and self-determination.

Read the reviews for The Fear of 13 here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas