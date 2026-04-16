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Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party

TDF’s Irene Sharaff Awards honored Paul Tazewell, Jennifer Moeller, Tom Watson and John Macfarlane.

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On Monday, April 13 TDF (Theatre Development Fund) hosted its second annual Costumes & Cocktails party at TAO Downtown. The fabulous event celebrated TDF’s iconic Costume Collection, an archive of more than 100,000 pieces of theatre costume lore that serves as a vital resource to designers across the country – from amateur theatre productions to “SNL” – and keeps clothing out of landfills. The evening also hosted TDF’s Irene Sharaff Awards honoring Oscar and Tony-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell, Tony-nominated costume designer Jennifer Moeller, hair and wig designer Tom Watson and scenic/costume designer and artist John Macfarlane.

TDF Executive Director Deeksha Gaur and VP of the Costume Collection Stephen Cabral hosted a crowd that included the honorees and their family, friends and colleagues, plus Broadway stars, influencers, and special VIP Guest Host, image architect, TV personality, author and Broadway producer Law Roach, as well a handful of cast and creative team from the celebrated Broadway production of CATS: The Jellicle Ball (Roach’s Broadway producing debut). The Jellicle Ball attendees included Sydney James Harcourt (Rum Tum Tugger), co-choreographers Omari Wyles and Arturo Lyons, costume designer Qween Jean and Ann James (sensitivity specialist).

Other notable guests included: Layton Williams, Betsy Wolfe, Kolton Krouse, Drew Gehling, Julia Mattison, Edred Utomi, Hannah Cruz, Baayork Lee, Katie Rose Clarke, Peppermint, Kevin Aviance, Marti G Cummings, Jasmine Rice LaBeija, Joe Hornberger III, and more.

Photo Credit: Danny Bristoll

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image
Law Roach

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image
Law Roach

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image
Law Roach with cast of Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image
Stephen Cabral and Deesha Gaur

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image
Paul Tazewell

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image
Paul Tazewell and guests

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image
Tom Watson and Jennifer Moeller

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image
John McFarlane

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image
Omari Wiles, Ann James, and Arturo Lyons

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image
Qween Jean

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image
Layton Williams

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image
Betsy Wolfe

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image
Kolton Krouse

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image
Drew Gehling and Julia Mattison

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image
Edred Utomi and Hannah Cruz

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image
Baayork Lee

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image
Katie Rose Clarke

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image
Maria-Christina Oliveras

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image
Irene Sofia Lucio

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image
Nicole Travolta and Giannis Gkintionos

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image
Dillan Arrick

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image
Peppermint and Sydney James Harcourt

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image
Kevin Aviance, Jelani Remy, Peppermint

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image
Marti G. Cummings, Jasmine Rice LaBeija

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image
Joe Hornberger III and Patrick Jannelle

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image

Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party Image






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