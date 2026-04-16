Photos: Inside TDF's 2026 Costumes & Cocktails Party

On Monday, April 13 TDF (Theatre Development Fund) hosted its second annual Costumes & Cocktails party at TAO Downtown. The fabulous event celebrated TDF’s iconic Costume Collection, an archive of more than 100,000 pieces of theatre costume lore that serves as a vital resource to designers across the country – from amateur theatre productions to “SNL” – and keeps clothing out of landfills. The evening also hosted TDF’s Irene Sharaff Awards honoring Oscar and Tony-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell, Tony-nominated costume designer Jennifer Moeller, hair and wig designer Tom Watson and scenic/costume designer and artist John Macfarlane.

TDF Executive Director Deeksha Gaur and VP of the Costume Collection Stephen Cabral hosted a crowd that included the honorees and their family, friends and colleagues, plus Broadway stars, influencers, and special VIP Guest Host, image architect, TV personality, author and Broadway producer Law Roach, as well a handful of cast and creative team from the celebrated Broadway production of CATS: The Jellicle Ball (Roach’s Broadway producing debut). The Jellicle Ball attendees included Sydney James Harcourt (Rum Tum Tugger), co-choreographers Omari Wyles and Arturo Lyons, costume designer Qween Jean and Ann James (sensitivity specialist).

Other notable guests included: Layton Williams, Betsy Wolfe, Kolton Krouse, Drew Gehling, Julia Mattison, Edred Utomi, Hannah Cruz, Baayork Lee, Katie Rose Clarke, Peppermint, Kevin Aviance, Marti G Cummings, Jasmine Rice LaBeija, Joe Hornberger III, and more.