THE FULL MONTY, THE IMAGINARY INVALID, MIX AND MASTER Will Arrive on Broadway in Roundabout's 2026/27 Season

Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced the 2026-2027 season on Broadway and Off-Broadway marking Roundabout’s 60th Season. The season includes two world premieres, three revivals, and two musicals, including The Heart and The Full Monty. Additional details including dates, casting, creative team, and single ticket on-sale dates for all the productions will be announced at a later date.

“As we welcome Christopher Ashley into artistic leadership, this season is a bridge, grounded in what Todd built, and intentionally making space for Chris to shape what’s next,” said Scott Ellis, Interim Artistic Director.

“The season Scott and I have shaped builds on what Roundabout has always believed: that theatre can hold the classic and the urgent side by side. We’re proud to have new work anchoring our season, even as we revisit a landmark comedy with fresh eyes and make room for a big, unabashedly entertaining musical,” added Christopher Ashley, Incoming Artistic Director.

The 2026-2027 season brings familiar Roundabout favorites back to the stages, including writer and actor Bill Irwin (Waiting for Godot, Bye Bye Birdie) and directors Brandon J. Dirden (Prelude to a Kiss) director Leigh Silverman (Yellow Face, Violet). A number of artists will also be making their Roundabout premieres: Kait Kerrigan, Ian Eisendrath, Anne Eisendrath, Mandy Moore, Dominique Morisseau, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Kara Young, Dylan Guerra, Dustin Wills, David Yazbek, V, Noma Dumezweni and the late Terrence McNally.

TICKET INFORMATION

Subscriptions for Roundabout’s 2026-2027 season are now available for renewal at www.roundabouttheatre.org or by calling 212.719.1300. Single tickets will be available later in the year.

2026-2027 SEASON LINE-UP

THE IMAGINARY INVALID

Fall 2026 at the Todd Haimes Theatre

By Moliere and Adapted by Bill Irwin

Directed by Brandon J. Dirden

Starring Bill Irwin

Tony Award®-winner Bill Irwin returns to Broadway (and to Molière) to head the cast of his razor-sharp new adaptation of The Imaginary Invalid, a comedy that proves hypochondria never goes out of style.

Professional patient Argan indulges his every ailment, and schemes to marry off his daughter to a doctor to save on medical bills. But she has another life in mind. With a fearless ensemble directed by Broadway veteran Brandon J. Dirden, this fiercely funny production is about to prove that real life is what happens while you and your family are making other plans.

THE HEART

Fall 2026 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre Book and Additional Lyrics by Kait Kerrigan; Music and Lyrics by Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath Choreographed by Mandy Moore

Directed by Christopher Ashley

A young surfer’s life is cut short. A stranger suddenly has a second chance. And the life-force of one beating heart drives two families and a medical team through 24 hours that couldn’t matter more.

Playwright Kait Kerrigan (The Great Gatsby) and musical mavericks Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath (of KPop Demon Hunters) join forces with Tony Award-winning director Christopher Ashley (Roundabout’s incoming artistic

director) and choreographer Mandy Moore (Taylor Swift’s Eras tour) to bring undeniable theatrical life to Maylis de Kerangal's 2014 novel Réparer les vivants, in our first new Off Broadway musical in years.

MIX AND MASTER

Winter 2027 at the Todd Haimes Theatre

By Dominique Morisseau

Directed by Kamilah Forbes

Starring Tony Award-winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson and two-time consecutive Tony Award-winner Kara Young The last record shop in the Bronx is on its final spin. A rising DJ isn’t ready to let the music die.

Written by MacArthur Fellow Dominique Morisseau and directed by Kamilah Forbes, executive producer of the Apollo Theater, Mix and Master tells the story of a music-driven clash of generations, pulsing with hip-hop and jazz. As vinyl spins and tensions rise, what begins as a battle for the shop becomes a reckoning over legacy, survival, and the courage it takes to stay in the mix.

Featuring live DJ sets throughout, this Broadway world premiere turns up the volume on the fight to keep the culture alive.

THE GRIEF EATER NEAR NORTH BENDER

Winter 2027 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre

By Dylan Guerra

Directed by Dustin Wills

A creature stalks the woods near North Bender. It kills the person you love most, erasing them from your memory. A makeshift hunting party forms to track it down before it feeds again.

This surreal comic fable by Dylan Guerra, directed by Dustin Wills, follows a grieving ex, his fiercely loyal sister, and a partner who can’t remember the man he loved, as they join forces in a local pub to bring this creature down and reclaim what they’ve lost. Silver bullets are forged. Old wounds reopen. And these unlikely comrades confront the fact that restoring what they lost might hurt more than losing it.

The Grief Eater Near North Bender is a fierce and darkly funny descent into love, loss, and the cost of facing what we’d rather outrun. Ready or not.

Produced in association with New York Theatre Workshop.

THE FULL MONTY

Spring 2027 at the Todd Haimes Theatre

Book by Terrence McNally; Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek

Choreography by Connor Gallagher

Directed by Leigh Silverman

Just how far are out-of-work Buffalo men willing to go? As it turns out—all the way.

Roundabout brings this long-awaited irreverent musical comedy back to Broadway just when we need the laughs most. From Tony Award-winners Terrence McNally and David Yazbek this modern musical comedy follows six men who are putting it all on the line by taking it all off.

Directed by Tony Award-nominee Leigh Silverman and choreographed by Connor Gallagher, this fearless new production delivers big laughs, bigger surprises, and a finale you’ll never forget.

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES

Spring 2027 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre

By V (formerly Eve Ensler)

Directed by Noma Dumezweni

Performed in over 140 countries and translated into over fifty languages, this is the show that launched V-Day, a global movement to end violence against women and gender-expansive people. Based on 200 interviews which playwright V (formerly Eve Ensler) wrote into fictional monologues about sex, trauma, pleasure, and birth, The Vagina Monologues broke taboos, lifted shame, and empowered women to talk about things they never talked about before—from joy and desire to pain and violence. The New York Times said, “No recent hour of theater has had a greater impact worldwide.”

Now for its 30th anniversary, Roundabout premieres a new production of this ever-evolving, landmark work, directed by Olivier Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee Noma Dumezweni. The old taboos are about to be challenged again.

Roundabout also announced that Roundabout Underground will be returning this season with the title to be announced at a later date. Roundabout Underground exists to provide a new generation of playwrights with their debut New York productions, at Roundabout’s 62-seat Black Box Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.

Additionally, Roundabout’s work on stage next season will be complemented by its year-round education and community partnership programs, connecting thousands of students, educators, and community members across New York City with live theatre each year.

Roundabout Theatre Company Executive Staff includes: Scott Ellis, Interim Artistic Director; Sydney Beers, Executive Producer; Christopher Nave, Chief Advancement Officer; Christopher Ashley, Incoming Artistic Director; Rebecca Habel, Managing Director.

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrates the power of theatre by spotlighting classics from the past, cultivating new works of the present, and educating minds for the future. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills that mission by producing familiar and lesser-known plays and musicals; discovering and supporting talented playwrights; reducing the barriers that can inhibit theatergoing; collaborating with a diverse team of artists; building educational experiences; and archiving over five decades of production history.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays and musicals on its five stages: Broadway’s Todd Haimes Theatre, Studio 54 and Stephen Sondheim Theatre, and Off-Broadway’s Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre.