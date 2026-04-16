Elliot Page Will Introduce All-Trans Production of AS YOU LIKE IT in London

A new production of Shakespeare's As You Like It will be performed in London this summer, featuring an entirely trans and non-binary cast. The production is presented by Trans What You Will Theatre and will run 22–24 July 2026 at The Space Theatre.

One performance will be livestreamed on July 24th, and will be introduced live from New York City by transgender actor Elliot Page, who is an ambassador for Trans What You Will.

Following their debut production of Twelfth Night in 2025, Trans What You Will Theatre return to the Space with As You Like It. Rosalind and Celia flee the court to seek safety in the forest in disguise as Ganymede and Aliena, along their way they meet strangers, make many proposals and find love.

About Elliot Page

Most recently, Page starred in CLOSE TO YOU, a drama feature directed by BAFTA winner Dominic Savage, which Page also co-wrote and produced. Page stars as “Sam,” who has a chance encounter with an old friend on his way home to a family reunion that forces him to confront long-buried memories. CLOSE TO YOU had its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, released in theaters on August 16, 2024, and streaming on Netflix as of November 15. He will next appear in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film THE ODYSSEY in an undisclosed role, releasing in 2026.

Notably, Page starred as “Viktor Hargreeves” in one of Netflix’s most successful global series, THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY, which follows a disbanded group of superheroes who reunite after their adoptive father dies. The fan-favorite show returned on August 8th for its fourth and final season.

Off-screen, Page’s critically acclaimed debut book, a memoir entitled Pageboy, was published around the world in June 2023. The book became an instant bestseller, debuting at #1 atop The New York Times’ Bestseller List and receiving widespread positive reviews. Full of behind-the scenes details and intimate interrogations on sex, love, trauma, and Hollywood, Pageboy is the story of a life pushed to the brink. But at its core, this beautifully written, winding journey of what it means to untangle ourselves from the expectations of others is an ode to stepping into who we truly are with defiance, strength, and joy.

With his production company, Page Boy Productions, Page develops and produces entertaining, original, and socially responsible stories. The company seeks creators and content from underrepresented communities and uplifts collaborators who have been denied equitable access to mainstream Hollywood. Page and Page Boy Productions have a first-look television deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, to develop both scripted and unscripted television projects.

In 2020, Page announced in a moving message on social media that he is transgender. After coming out, Page received overwhelming support from the LGBTQ+ community and is now using his voice to speak out on issues of violence perpetrated against trans bodies, as well as confronting political leaders who seek to criminalize trans healthcare. In March of 2021, Page became the first transgender man to be featured solo on the cover of TIME.

Page’s much anticipated directorial debut, THERE’S SOMETHING IN THE WATER, was released globally on Netflix in 2020. The documentary, which Page directed with frequent collaborator Ian Daniel, is based on the novel of the same name by Ingrid Walton and explores the scourge of environmental racism through the lens of Indigenous and African Nova Scotian women fighting to protect their communities, their land and their futures.

Page created and produced the ground-breaking, two-time Emmy Award®-nominated documentary series GAYCATION, executive produced by Spike Jonze and Shane Smith for VICELAND. The series follows Page and Ian Daniel as they explore LGBTQ+ culture, and the often-harsh realities facing queer communities across the world. On the big screen, Page developed, produced, and starred in the independent 2017 drama, MY DAYS OF MERCY opposite Kate Mara. In 2015, he produced and starred in Peter Sollett’s FREEHELD opposite Julianne Moore, Michael Shannon and Steve Carrell. Page also developed, produced and starred in Patricia Rozema’s post-apocalyptic drama INTO THE FOREST (from the novel of the same name by Jean Hegland) opposite Evan Rachel Wood.

In 2010, he starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Christopher Nolan’s Academy Award®-winning sci-fi thriller INCEPTION. Page received an Academy Award® nomination for best actress in Jason Reitman's beloved comedy JUNO, as well as nominations from BAFTA, the Golden Globes and SAG. For his breakout performance, Page won an Independent Spirit Award, MTV Movie Award and Teen Choice Award.