Molly Bernard Replaces Abbi Jacobson in BIRTHRIGHT at MCC Theater

Due to personal reasons, Abbi Jacobson has departed MCC Theater's production of Birthright. Molly Bernard, previously revealed to play the role of ‘Alona,’ has stepped into the role of ‘Izzy.’ Molly Ranson (MCC’s Carrie, Prayer for the French Republic) joins the cast in the role of ‘Alona.’

To provide for adequate rehearsal time, performances, which were previously scheduled to begin on June 5, will now begin on June 16. Birthright will now open on Monday June 29 for a limited run through July 26, 2026 at MCC Theater’s Newman Mills Theater.

Ticket holders affected by the new performance schedule will be contacted directly by MCC Theater for rebooking.

“We’re thankful to Abbi for her work on this production and wish her the best. We are also grateful to Molly Bernard for stepping into the role of Izzy and welcome Molly Ranson to the company as Alona days before we Raise the Curtain. They bring extraordinary talent and dedication to their work, and the whole company is excited to see them make these roles their own,” said Co-Artistic Director Will Cantler. “As is often the case with live theater the unexpected happens, and this spirit of collaboration reflects the collective commitment of cast, crew, and designers to bring this urgent and powerful story to audiences.”

Birthright is by Tony Award winner Jonathan Spector and directed by Teddy Bergman. The play, which follows a group of friends reuniting over the span of 18 years after a shared Birthright trip to Israel, is an exploration of identity, fracturing communities, and what it means to belong. In an era defined by social media, their conversations evolve, capturing the complicated, funny, and deeply real experience of staying close.